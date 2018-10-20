The tired political trope — it all comes down to turnout — applies not only to closely-watched congressional races this year. A seat up for grabs on the McLennan County Commissioners Court will be won by the candidate who can motivate a base of supporters and secure the votes of those unfamiliar with the race.
Democrat Pat Chisolm-Miller is looking to succeed her longtime boss, the retiring Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson, after Gibson’s 28-year tenure in the seat.
D.L. Wilson, a former Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant, is running as a Republican behind the support of his home area in eastern McLennan County.
Chisolm-Miller is seen as an advocate for East Waco and the African-American community, while Wilson’s roots in Mart have motivated more rural areas of the county to vote.
But Wilson said the precinct — which includes portions of downtown and East Waco, Bellmead and the eastern portions of the county encompassing Riesel, Mart, Hallsburg and Axtell — needs a dose of unity.
“It’s just division that’s plagued Precinct 2 for the last many years,” Wilson said. “They don’t get enough voice in the rural area, and I just want to make that change. I want to have a voice for East Waco, North Waco, and all of Precinct 2. We just all need to work together.”
A victory for Wilson — and an expected re-election of County Judge Scott Felton over Democratic challenger Rick Allen — would lead to a court made entirely of white, male Republicans. To challenge that, he said he has made inroads in the black community that has long considered Gibson, also a former Waco City Councilman, as a civil rights advocate and defender.
“I’ve been reassured speaking with East Waco and members down there that if they just give me a chance, they’ll see more encouragement coming from me than they have in the last 15 years,” Wilson said. “I’ve given the promise of that, to work for everybody in the precinct, not just in one area. It’s obviously, that I’ve seen through the years, there’s not much Lester did for East Waco. We’re going to work together hand in hand.”
Wilson was born in Mart and has lived most of his life there. He was a state trooper from 1996 to 2017 and previously spent nine years at the Texas Department of Transportation. He is also a former deputy sheriff in McLennan County.
He said he wants to dedicate funding to fix neglected roads in the precinct and connect people in East Waco to jobs created in the upcoming development of Elm Avenue. The precinct also includes Texas State Technical College, which Wilson called a “gold mine” to help citizens achieve middle management jobs.
Both candidates won contested primaries for the nomination in March. For the first time in at least a generation, more voters cast Republican ballots than Democrat ballots, 1,734 to 1,433. The bulk of the voting precincts in East Waco and Bellmead supported Democrats, and voting precincts in Axtell, Mart and unincorporated areas supported Wilson.
One statistic from the primary results would seem to benefit Chisolm-Miller: of the 10 voting precincts with the most registered voters, nine of them leaned Democrat.
A candidate forum on Friday evening at the city of Waco Multi-Purpose Facility turned into a question-and-answer session for Chisolm-Miller after Wilson informed the Carver Neighborhood Association Thursday evening he wouldn't attend.
As Gibson’s administrative assistant for 22 years, Chisolm-Miller pointed to her experience and familiarity with the county’s operations, from budgets and roads to county programs and possible reforms.
For instance, she called for the county to take a hard look at its private jail contract and jail diversion program. She also said the county should explore avenues to expand health care coverage, saying both issues benefit from a Democrat’s perspective.
“I believe that we need to maintain a Democratic presence on the county commissioners court,” Chisolm-Miller said. “We have four Republicans and one Democrat. I think it makes a difference to have that voice of diversity, that Democratic voice on the court.”
She would like to represent the county on the downtown Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone board, a seat currently held by Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones. She said East Waco residents would benefit from programs allowing them to rehabilitate their homes and preventing them from being priced out of the area.
“I’m not opposed to the growth and development, but what I do think the growth and development and expansion needs to account for is the historical neighborhoods around that area,” she said.
Chisolm-Miller also said East Waco needs a voice in the upcoming county redistricting in 2020.
The city of Waco’s proposal to place its landfill in eastern McLennan County near Axtell injected life into the race this summer. Though both candidates oppose the plan, county government has no way to halt the landfill.
Gibson’s lack of regular attendance of at commissioners’ bimonthly meetings has also drawn scrutiny from Wilson’s campaign. Gibson, who has said he is undergoing health problems, once went 22 consecutive meetings without attending.
According to their finance reports, Wilson’s campaign has raised $32,700.48 and spent $15,080.69. His supporters include state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, former Mart Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III, George’s owner Sammy Citrano and Tom Salome, Jr., president and owner of M. Lipsitz and Company, Ltd.
Chisolm-Miller has raised $6,366 and spent $2,223. Her supporters include former U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Lyndon Olson Jr., local attorney David Schleicher, former McLennan County District Clerk Karen Matkin, former Waco City Councilman Noah Jackson Jr. and Baylor University faculty member Blake Burleson.