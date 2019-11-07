The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named McLennan Community College as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which recognizes high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges,
including learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity .
“We are honored to be recognized for the excellent performance of our students and the work of our committed faculty and staff who live our core values that people, inclusiveness, integrity, communication, and excellence matter as they care about our students,” said Dr. Johnette McKown, president of McLennan Community College. “We do what we do to make a difference in the lives of our students and our community. Joining only 150 community colleges in the U.S. to be nominated for the Aspen Prize is humbling and rewarding, and reflects our commitment not only to access and affordability, but also to academic excellence and the success of those who enter our doors.”
The 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.
Located in 39 states in urban, rural, and suburban areas, serving as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000 students, these colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector.
Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates, and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.
The top 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits with each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.
