A Waco man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in the October 2016 shooting death of a young man in a South Waco vacant lot.
Tyrell Jordan Dever, 28, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Frederick Clark, 20, who was shot multiple times while sitting in a vacant lot near South Ninth Street and Garrett Avenue.
Dever, who has been in jail 730 days, must serve at least 20 years before he can seek parole.
Police tracked Dever to the South Wind Apartments, 1900 Richter Ave., after witnesses gave police a description of the gunman and the car he was driving.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Clark was among a group of men sitting in the lot when a man came up and started firing shots at Clark. Reports indicate he was shot once in the abdomen and twice in the back.
“While on scene, officers were given eyewitness statements describing the shooter fleeing in a gold, four-door passenger car,” according to a records filed in the case. “A witness described the car as having a flat tire on the front driver’s side."
Police located the disabled vehicle at South Winds Apartments and found a parking pass in the front window with the name “Dever” printed on it.
After confirming that Dever was the owner of the car, police contacted him. Dever told officers he was at Ninth Street and Garrett Avenue “and just shot a man and he didn’t know how bad he was hurt,” according to court records.