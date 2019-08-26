A Waco man with a long history of substance abuse was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after his attempt to rob his parents in Crawford last year turned into a six-hour standoff with police.
Christopher Alan Bamsch, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge Ralph Strother accepted his plea bargain and sentenced him to 20 years in prison on each of the robbery counts and 10 years in prison on the weapon charge.
Bamsch, who has a 2015 felony conviction for aggravated assault, will serve those three sentences concurrently. Those sentences will run concurrently with a 10-year federal sentence he is already serving for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a conviction arising from the same May 2018 incident at his parents’ home in Crawford.
Bamsch and Dandi Daugherty, 39, also of Waco, were arrested on charges that they threatened Bamsch’s parents with weapons, and the situation escalated into a standoff with local law enforcement officials. Authorities said the pair threatened Bamsch’s parents with a gun and a knife at their home on Winding Trail in an attempt to gain access to their bank account information.
His parents and Bamsch’s 8-year-old son were at the home at the time. Those three family members were able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house early in the morning after Bamsch and Daugherty fell asleep, officials said.
Bamsch’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said the incident was a “family dispute that got out of hand.” He said Bamsch loves his family and his son and would not have hurt anyone.
“Mr. Bamsch is pleased to get this behind him,” Sibley said. “He has certainly taken responsibility for his role in this. He wants to get this behind him so he can get back to his family. He has a lot of family support and he wants to be able to go home to see his kids and be a part of their life. He has struggled with drugs a good portion of his life, and I think this is part of what happened in this situation. He was trying to get some money for drugs.”
The McLennan County Sheriff’s office SWAT team and Crawford police deployed tear gas and the pair surrendered. According to records filed in the case, Bamsch threatened and “unlawfully restrained” his parents with a .38 caliber revolver during the incident.
Daugherty, who also is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, is set for trial Oct. 22 in 19th State District Court.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2015.
Bamsch likely will serve his state prison time while he is in federal custody. Federal prisoners typically serve at least 80 percent of their time, while Bamsch likely would be eligible for state parole after serving at least 10 years. He is being credited for the 395 days he spent in the McLennan County Jail.