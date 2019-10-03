Chip and Joanna Gaines and their Magnolia business announced that they will bring a new hotel to downtown Waco in the historic Grand Karem Shrine building they purchased last year.
In a media release Thursday morning the “Fixer Upper” stars announced a partnership with Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners that will renovate the building at 701 Washington Ave. into a hotel scheduled to open in 2021.
An official name was not announced.
“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in the news release. “That is our dream for this hotel — that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community.
“We’re honored to work alongside Ben Weprin and his team at AJ Capital Partners to bring this place to life.”
The estimated 53,000-square-foot property, built in 1928, will undergo an extensive historic restoration to convert the former county office building into a three-story, handcrafted hotel featuring a rooftop terrace, a grand ballroom and ground-floor restaurant and café.
According to the release: “The hotel’s design will evoke Joanna’s affinity for timeless, classic details, while also preserving the building’s rich history and highlighting its distinctive architectural features.”
The county sold the structure last year to the Gaineses for $930,000.
The three-story building had been mostly empty except for county health services and a child support court.
Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners, said the project is perfect for his company.
“Reviving timeless, historical buildings is at the core of what we do,” Weprin said in the release. “We are excited to partner with Chip, Joanna and the Magnolia team to bring an authentic hotel experience to the growing and lively community of Waco.”
Additional details about the project will be released in the coming months, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.