A Lorena man arrested by the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit on child pornography charges was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.
Thomas Lee Scott, 59, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to six counts of child pornography in Waco's 19th State District Court and was sentenced to 10 years on each count. He will serve the sentences concurrently.
Scott's attorney, Ed Vallejo of Waco, said his client accepted responsibility for his actions and is ready to put the matter behind him.
Scott was among four defendants arrested on child pornography charges in 2017 and 2018 in unrelated investigations conducted by the attorney general's office.
Joseph Albert Nickel, 47, of Waco, pleaded guilty in August to nine counts of possession of child pornography and also was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count.
Charges remain pending against Charles David Baker, 24, of Woodway, who was indicted in January on 10 counts of possession on child pornography. He was arrested in July 2017 after officials got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and executed a search warrant at his home.
Charges also remain pending against Mathew Edward Webb, 37, of Sedalia, Missouri, who was indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography. Investigators reported at the time of his arrest last year that they found child pornography in a search of his home in Missouri and determined he used a computer to download child pornography at a Waco hotel where he was staying at the time.
