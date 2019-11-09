Waco native Crisp Pirelo joined the military out a desire to see the world. When he found himself stationed not even 10 miles from home, he made the best of it.
Pirelo, now 92, joined the Navy in 1944 one week before his 18th birthday. His father, Nunzio Pirelo, had served in the Army during World War I and his older brother Frank was already serving in Europe with the Army.
“I enjoyed myself in the military,” Pirelo said.
Pirelo served the last year of World War II as a gunner’s mate about the USS Kendrick, a Benson-class destroyer that escorted troop ships through the Mediterranean Sea.
The war ended a year later, and Crisp returned home to Waco, where his father owned a grocery store in North Waco that was attached to his childhood home at the corner of North 22nd Street and Lyle Avenue.
“I was raised out where North Waco Elementary used to be,” Pirelo said.
He and his close friend, Leslie Stinson, made an impulsive decision to travel to California on Pirelo’s motorcycle. Their journey started at the Brazos Valley Cotton Oil Company’s distinctive silos in downtown Waco, and ended anticlimactically when the pair ran out of money.
“I picked him up there and we took off. We were going to go out there and get one of them good jobs,” Pirelo said, laughing. “It wasn’t there. We turned around and came home.”
In 1949, Pirelo enlisted in the Air Force because he wanted to see the world, but found himself stationed at James Connally Air Force base. He served as a military policeman, was discharged as a staff sergeant and stayed in the Air Force Reserves for another 33 years.
During his time as an MP, he met his wife, Doris Pirelo, on Fifth Street and Austin Avenue when he was 24. The couple’s home is full of photos and keepsakes from his time in the military; photos of Pirelo aboard war ships, and in boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois in 1944.
The collection also chronicles his life in Waco. After leaving the Air Force, Pirelo become a barber. He also used his GI Bill benefits to take flying lessons in the late 40s, but never flew commercially.
“I just wanted to do it, and with the GI bill it cost me nothing,” Pirelo said. “A friend and I went to Dallas to take lessons.”
He opened a barber shop in Beverly Hills that he operated for 25 years, before selling the business. He said it was easy to duck out of his shop and walk to Floyd Casey Stadium to watch Baylor football games.
After he sold his shop, he worked at the regional Veterans Administration as a security officer, much like the role he filled in the Air Force.
“I enjoyed working out there,” Pirelo said. “Barbers don’t get retirement, you know.”
Pirelo said he never did get to travel the way he’d hoped to as a young man. Instead, he threw himself into his community. He still keeps up with friends he made as a barber and at the VA, was an active member of the local Shriners chapter, and has participated in local Veterans Day parades on multiple occasions.
Pirelo, who was named Veteran of the Year by Parkview Baptist Church, still visits the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop and the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post to connect with other veterans.
