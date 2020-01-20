The United States' newest aircraft carrier isn't named after a president this time but after Waco native and World War II hero Doris Miller, the first black sailor to receive the Navy Cross for his bravery during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
With the USS Arizona Memorial floating in the background, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly honored Miller's legacy in a ceremony Monday at Pearl Harbor, where he officially named the future aircraft carrier after Miller on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Miller has already been honored in his hometown with a veterans hospital named for him as well as a riverside memorial, but the ship naming represents a new level of national recognition.
"As we celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., we recognize that for too many of these warriors the liberty they defended overseas was denied to them and their families here at home simply because of the color of their skin," Modly said.
He then quoted King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail": "'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.'"
Miller distinguished himself as an American hero at the onset of a "war on injustice" on Dec. 7, 1941, Modly said, when 350 Japanese aircraft descended upon Pearl Harbor. At the time, Miller, 22, served as a Mess Attendant 3rd Class on the battleship USS West Virginia and was doing one of the ship's ensigns' laundry below decks when the first torpedo exploded. He immediately reported to his battle station, the ship's magazine, because by regulation black men in the Navy were relegated to shining officers' shoes, making beds and serving in the kitchen. They were not trained in combat.
That did not stop Miller. With the magazine already flooded, he sought reassignment and found himself helping the West Virginia's commanding officer, the mortally wounded Captain Mervyn Sharp Bennion, to a safer place. Then Miller saw an unattended .50-caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun. With zero training and no orders, Miller manned the gun and opened fire on the incoming Japanese aircraft.
With his ammo spent and an order to abandon ship, Miller helped wounded shipmates from the blazing battleship and swam 300 to 400 yards to shore, dodging enemy fire and patches of flaming oil from the USS Arizona. He was one of the last three men to leave the West Virginia. He would go on to serve in the Navy for nearly two more years, meeting his end in the Gilbert Islands when his ship was torpedoed.
“He died as he lived, an American sailor defending his nation, shoulder to shoulder with his shipmates, until the end," Modly said. "Dorie Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation. His story deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people continue to stand the watch today. He is not just the story of one sailor. It is the story of our Navy, of our nation and our ongoing struggle to form — in the words of our Constitution — a more perfect union.”
The Navy previously named a destroyer escort after Miller, the USS Miller, which has been decommissioned. The new aircraft carrier will operate long into the 21st Century, with more than 100,000 officers and crew to serve on its decks. When completed, it will be the most powerful and lethal warship ever built, Modly said.
T. Michael Parrish, an American history professor at Baylor University, co-authored the 2017 book "Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor, and the Birth of the Civil Rights Movement" with Thomas W. Cutrer. He said Miller's act of heroism during the attack on Pearl Harbor played a pivotal role in advancing the Civil Rights Movement and desegregating the military.
"He was a very important figure who was an unlikely hero, coming from modest circumstances, and he performed a great act of heroism at Pearl Harbor under heavy stress and extreme combat without any formal training," he said.
A sharecropper's son and the grandson of slaves, Miller helped launched a revolution when he took control of that machine gun, Parrish said.
On May 27, 1942, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz presented him the Navy Cross, the third-highest Navy award for gallantry during combat at the time. But even that was not without controversy.
If it not for the Pittsburgh Courier and other African American newspapers in the North, Miller might never have been recognized for his heroism, Parrish said. The Courier first published his name and reports of his actions at Pearl Harbor. Under pressure from reporters and politicians, the Navy eventually released Miller's name, and his fame skyrocketed.
"He became an iconic figure and a catalyst to the campaign the Pittsburgh Courier called the 'Double V Campaign' — victory abroad and victory over racism," he said. "From that point forward, Miller was recognized as a leading personality and a leading voice in the civil rights movement."
Still, 16 other white men, mostly officers and petty officers, received the Medal of Honor for their actions on Dec. 7, 1941. Dallas Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson has fought to see Miller awarded the Medal of Honor since she was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992.
Johnson, who attended the ceremony Monday, grew up in Waco and heard stories about Miller all her life. She said his spirit and actions made her appreciate being an American and motivated her to pursue public office.
"In the days of real segregation, a black man from my hometown stepped up to help save America," she said. "Dorie Miller started the Civil Rights Movement and perhaps even gave Martin Luther King Jr. the spirit to lead us."
Congressman Bill Flores, R-College Station, who represents Waco, also attended the ceremony Monday and called Miller a "hometown hero" who continues to inspire.
“Today’s significant recognition of this African American hero serves as an inspiration to all our nation’s enlisted military men and women, who come from a diversity of backgrounds and origins to serve in our Armed Forces,” he said.
Parrish said if Miller had not died on Nov. 24, 1943, while serving as ship's Cook 3rd Class on the escort carrier USS Liscome Bay, he would have continued to be active in the Civil Rights Movement and the Double V Campaign. Nonetheless, Miller opened doors for future black Americans to serve in the military. At an all-black naval training station at Great Lakes, Illinois, the Navy started in 1942 to train black men as gunner's mates, quartermasters, radiomen, yeomen, radar operators, boatswain's mates and other duties than messmen.
On March 17, 1944, Camp Robert Smalls, the training station for black men, commissioned its first 13 black officers, less than two months after Miller's death.
"He was a real catalyst," Parrish said. "If Doris Miller had not done what he did, the process would have been more difficult, and it would have worked out differently. He was an unlikely hero in that he didn't have an outgoing personality. When he did gain notoriety and distinction as a hero, he accepted the responsibility and the challenge of fulfilling the role of civil rights advocate. He evolved, and that is remarkable, as well."
