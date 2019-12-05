The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve recognizes and awards outstanding civilian employers who support military service members with the Secretary of Defense Patriot Award.
In October, the organization recognized Jarvis Lewis, an alternative response supervisor of the Department of Family and Protective Services, with a Defense Patriot Award at her workplace, DFPS Child Protective Investigations in Waco.
Employers are nominated by a service member who works directly under their supervision. Lewis was nominated by Army National Guard Spc. Joselyn Pizarro-Pagan, who is assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Round Rock.
In her nomination, Pegan wrote: “Ms. Lewis has always allowed time for me to rest before and after drills. She made herself available to assist me in my duties as a behavioral health specialist and has helped me obtain adequate resources to help soldiers get their physical, mental and emotional needs met.
“As a social worker, she has helped to get connected to resources around the state working with the community resources CPS has built to foster our relationship and accommodate our soldiers where they live.”
