A Woodway city office worker is self-quarantining after her roommate was exposed to a Bell County man with the COVID-19 virus, city officials said.
The employee, who works in the public safety department in a role that does not involve public contact, requested the measure Friday, city officials said in a news release.
The employee has no symptoms of the novel coronavirus 2019, but chose the measure "in an abundance of caution," officials said. The roommate was exposed at work to the Bell County man, who has the first confirmed case of the disease in the area.
City of Woodway officials reported the situation to the Waco-McLennan County Health District and were advised that only cases of direct contact needed to be reported.
The city of Woodway is allowing the employee to work from home for 14 days as a precaution.
“Woodway’s priority is and always will be the health and safety of our residents and our employees,” Woodway Mayor Bob Howard said. “That employee’s prompt action is indicative of the type of people we have working for our city, taking a proactive stance to protect others.”
