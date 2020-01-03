A Waco woman was arrested New Year's Eve on felony charges after she recorded video of a 15-year-old girl taking off her clothes and had sex with someone else while the girl was in the same room in May 2018, arrest affidavits state.

Kristin Marie Cummings, 35, was arrested in Bosque County on Waco warrants charging third-degree felony indecency with a child and state jail felony invasive visual recording.

Cummings was involved in setting up a video camera in a bathroom that recorded the girl, and she knew the girl was in the same room in the other incident, detectives reported.

She was transferred to McLennan County Jail the day of her arrest and remained there Friday with bond listed at $75,000. Records also list the spelling of her first name as Kristen.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

