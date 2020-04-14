A one-car rollover accident claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon in East Waco.
Waco police officer Garen Bynum said a two-door Ford hatchback was traveling north on Dallas Street around 4 p.m. when it overturned and landed in a vacant field near the intersection of Harlem Avenue.
Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash. The 69-year-old woman, who was not driving, was killed instantly, police said.
The driver, a 65-year-old relative of the victim, suffered minor injuries. He was hospitalized and detained by police under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Three blocks of Dallas Street were closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Police are still investigating.
