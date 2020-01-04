A local nonprofit providing legal assistance ramped up its service last year, more than doubling the number of cases it handled after bolstering its full-time staff.
Greater Waco Legal Services saw 759 cases last year, up from 353 in 2018. Its cases are primarily related to immigration, property or criminal defense matters, Immigration and Community Projects Partner Gabriela McCormack said.
The agency offers a free legal clinic on the first Monday of every month, usually at the Dewey Community Center. Staff and volunteer attorneys offer advice on everything from divorce to property law. The next clinic is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
McCormack said some cases, including many immigration cases, are too complicated to fully address at the clinic. The clinic will not turn anyone away, but the attorneys sometimes prefer to set up a meeting to give them more time and space to work through the case at the nonprofit’s office, 1700 Colcord Ave.
“We’re not opposed to having them at our clinic, but we do feel like it’s a safer space within our office,” McCormack said. “Also, a lot of immigration cases require more paperwork than other kinds of cases.”
Most commonly, people need help with citizenship applications and renewals, permanent residency applications and hardship waivers that are usually filed by a family member for someone outside the country. The Greater Waco Legal Services office also assists families petitioning for a direct relative’s citizenship, helping them file applications for spouses, parents and siblings.
Cases where an application has been rejected in the past can be more complicated and involve even more paperwork.
“Those applications are even more dense,” she said.
McCormack said most clients find the nonprofit through word of mouth or through its partnership with the Family Health Center.
“Our overall services vary a little from what we do see at the clinic,” McCormack said.
In late 2018, the organization hired McCormack and another employee, and a part-time attorney started working full-time, bringing the number of full-time employees to five.
“Our clinic is a lot more open, because we have our three full-time attorneys that attend, but we also have anywhere from four to eight additional volunteer attorneys that practice different areas of law,” McCormack said.
During the clinics, people often come with questions about family law, divorce, property law and personal injury law.
“We may not be able to provide services for them, but we have attorneys who can answer questions and direct clients,” McCormack said.
Appointments
About 20 people came to each clinic last year. The clinic accepts walk-ins, but McCormack said it is better for clients to fill out intake paperwork at Greater Waco Legal Services’ office or website, greaterwacolegalservices.org, and set up an appointment ahead of time. Student volunteers help take notes during the clinics, and staff follows up with everyone who came in throughout the following week.
“If it’s something that’s beyond the scope of our services, we try to help them find another attorney,” McCormack said.
In some cases, people only come in to ask a few questions or get guidance before representing themselves.
“We’ve seen other clients who begin the paperwork, but then they come to the monthly clinics and visit with the attorney just to make sure they’re going down the right path,” McCormack said.
