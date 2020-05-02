Jackets and notebooks were left in school lockers. Hair appointments, high school proms and airplane flights were canceled.
An anniversary date turned into steak dinner under home quarantine. A family trip to a national park became a campout in the backyard. A country music concert at the Hippodrome was heard on laptops and headphones.
These are among the millions of erasures that defined the lost spring of 2020.
It is hard to even remember when it started, perhaps because the warning signs were easy to ignore. The news of a COVID-19 case in Washington state in January was scary enough, but the idea that by mid-March the tentacles of the outbreak would reach across the country to put the choke on Waco and its economy was hard to imagine.
On March 4, two days before spring break started for local schoolchildren and their families, the first Texas case outside a federal cruise ship quarantine was announced in Fort Bend County. Two days later, Austin’s South by Southwest festival was canceled, an early entry in the parade of unthinkables.
Over the following week, the notices came one after another, each seeming as incongruous as plywood nailed up over windows on cloudless days when a hurricane is in the forecast.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The same day, Magnolia canceled its annual Spring at the Silos festival, and Baylor University announced it would extend its spring break. A day later, the Big 12 canceled its championship tournaments in Kansas City, and the NCAA canceled its national championship tournaments, dashing the dreams of Baylor’s men’s and women’s teams. A day after that, the majority of Waco-area schools, along with McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College, announced they would be delaying students’ return to campuses, still with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
On March 17, awaiting local test results, city officials announced social distancing rules and the closure of restaurant dining rooms, bars and other businesses that involve close contact. The next day, six cases were confirmed in McLennan County, and business restrictions went in place countywide. Less than a week later, on March 23, came local shelter-in-place orders, followed on March 31 by a statewide shelter-in-place order from Gov. Greg Abbott that brought much of Texas to a standstill.
Since then, life in Waco has been a matter of adjusting to the unfamiliar. Workers have become familiar with the “Hollywood Squares” format of Zoom meetings or waiting on the phone for hours for unemployment benefits. Parents have been fighting their own distraction while trying to rally their children’s attention to the school lessons on their iPads. Masked shoppers have waited in line for disappearing rolls of toilet paper.
As May arrives and the governor’s orders have started to unfreeze the economy a little at a time, some can also note ways the spring has not been completely lost. Volunteers have sewn thousands of face masks for medical workers and provided free meals for front-line essential workers. Oliver Hinkley, a Hewitt boy, got an unforgettable sixth birthday celebration on April 11 when a parade of first responder vehicles drove by his house to salute him.
For others, it has been a time to get outside with family, to discover parks and enjoy the glory of a Texas spring — minding that social distancing, of course.
No one knows when the pandemic will end or what its effects will be, other than we will be talking about it for a long time. And for those looking back, these empty photos of a normally bustling town will serve to remind what a long, strange spring it’s been.
