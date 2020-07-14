McLennan County residents head to the polls todaya to choose local, state and federal candidates in Democratic and Republic primary runoff elections.
Voters can choose among 31 vote centers around the county, with polls open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Voters in both parties will decide who runs in the Nov. 3 election to replace retiring District 17 U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan.
On the Republican ticket, former Congressman Pete Sessions will square off with Waco businesswoman Renee Swann. Democrats will choose between project manager Rick Kennedy of Pflugerville and Marine veteran David Jaramillo of Waco for the District 17 seat.
McLennan County’s Republican voters will also choose between Kristi DeCluitt and Thomas West in the race to replace retiring Judge Ralph Strother in 19th State District Court.
Precinct 1 residents also will choose the Republican nominee in the race to replace retiring McLennan County Commissioner Kelly Snell. The winner between former Robinson ISD Superintendent Jim Smith and Chrissy Brault, Snell’s longtime administrative assistant, will face Democrat Alice Rodriguez in November.
Other Democratic races include runoffs between MJ Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senator; and between Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
More information on the election, including safety measures for the COVID-19 pandemic, can be found at http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1120/July-14-2020-Joint-Primary-Runoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.