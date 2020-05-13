Watch as a Belton Police Department officer and two Texas Department of Safety Trooper have a close call with an 18-wheeler as they work a wreck on I-35.

The tractor-trailer crossed a median and two lanes of frontage road, according to a city of Belton spokesman.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The trio were working a separate 18-wheeler wreck at the same location that happened about an hour earlier, the spokesman said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments