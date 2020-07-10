It will be lights, camera and online for this year’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival, which is shifting gears to a virtual film festival after organizers decided this week that COVID-19 concerns and measures were too much to overcome by the festival’s original start date of Aug. 6-9.
“Our baseline was, if we can’t do it live, we’ll do it online,” said Texas filmmaker Samuel Thomas, who co-founded the festival four years ago with fellow filmmaker Louis Hunter. “We’re not doing anything different than our sister festivals.”
The Waco festival will move from next month to a date sometime in mid-September, with online screenings, discussions and interactive events replacing the in-person film showings and activities at the Waco Hippodrome.
The festival change comes after earlier cancellations of the Margarita & Salsa Festival scheduled for next month and Westfest scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Heart O’ Texas Fair President and CEO Wes Allison said a decision would be made on this year’s HOT Fair by Aug. 1.
Nationally, most movie theater chains have remained shut down since spring, with Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres planning a gradual reopening at the end of the month.
Hunter said an online component to this year’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival was in the works from the beginning and increased in importance from the spring when measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 started shutting down events and festivals.
As late as last week, festival organizers intended to go ahead with a hybrid festival, with in-person screenings and events mixed with online ones. They had discussed with city staffers the prospect of outdoor film screenings and what COVID-19 protocols would be needed.
The latest state guidelines on gathering size, however, crimped those plans, and a survey of fans and supporters showed some anxiety about attending an event while COVID-19 is spreading in the community. Waco filmmakers and festival board members Sam Henderson and Maverick Moore each shared their experiences having their films admitted in other festivals.
Finally, Thomas and Hunter met with the staff responsible for event logistics, volunteers, ushering and the like, and found a preference for going online.
“Our staff is a good meter for the public at large,” Thomas said.
Hunter said there was no guarantee that simply delaying the festival until COVID-19 levels dropped could work.
“It could be one, two, three months. We don’t want to be in perpetual pre-production,” he said.
With the decision made to go online, they have taken to calling this year’s event Deep In The Heart Film Festival — The At-Home Edition.
The two hope to continue the essence of their four-year-old venture: solid films and short films, interaction between filmmakers and fans, and an emphasis on fun on- and off-screen.
The cancellation of earlier film festivals has bumped up the quality of submission to this year’s Deep in the Heart Film Festival, with entries that had been accepted in the Cannes, Sundance, Tribeca and the Palm Springs International film festivals, Hunter said.
With the disappointment of canceled in-person events behind them, planners are looking forward to what new things they can do online.
“We don’t want to be another boring film festival you put on your shelf,” Thomas said. “We want to do better than (streaming services) Hulu and Netflix.”
Festival details will be posted on the Deep in The Heart Facebook and Instagram pages and the festival website.
Events such as Q&As with directors, post-film chats and panel discussions may be continued live and online for festival viewers at a higher fee, while others would get viewing access only to festival entries.
As in the past, short films will be bundled in blocks bound by a theme or category, with some, like “Home,” “Together,” “Identity” and “WTF” taking on a different context in an age of COVID-19.
Hunter said there is even a new category for films that offer an off-kilter look at our times: “2020 in a Nutshell.”
