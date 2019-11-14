Alex Dietz, a sophomore at Vanguard College Preparatory School, summited the world’s tallest freestanding mountain and the highest point on the continent of Africa at the age of 15.
He climbed Tanzania’s Mt. Kilimanjaro this summer with his older brother, Liam, and his father, Bill. They spent eight days on the mountain — 6½ days climbing and 1½ days descending.
They slept in tents that were pitched each night at a different campsite along the Lemosho Trail, moving from a temperate rainforest at the base, through a cool moorland region, followed by a cold and windy, rock-strewn Alpine desert, and finally into the frigid, snow-capped Arctic zone.
The summit, known as Uhuru Peak, is a daunting 19,341 feet.
