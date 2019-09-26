The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recognized eight individuals at its first Waco Under 40 luncheon on Sept. 12 at he Phoenix Ballroom.
Waco Under 40 celebrates dynamic young leaders under the age of 40 from McLennan County, according to the chamber.
Nominees represent not only the young leaders who demonstrate a tremendous positive impact in their respective industries, but who also go beyond the call of duty by volunteering their personal time to give back to the community and strive to make Waco a better place to live.
The Waco chamber will use this event to recognize rising young leaders who have distinguished themselves in their careers and in the community.
In addition to honoring the recipients, the event is intended to help motivate young people throughout the area to become community leaders as well as provide an avenue for people over 40 to come and celebrate, encourage and share knowledge with the young leaders of Waco, the chamber said.
The honorees are:
- Travis Cheatham, family support specialist at Waco ISD’s Indian Spring Middle School.
- Lauren Dreyer, director of human resources and business operations at SpaceX.
- Bryan Fonville, executive vice president, customer experience officer, and director of marketing and communications at Central National Bank.
- Traci Marlin, public information officer for Midway ISD.
- Cuevas Peacock, assistant director of community relations-cultural wealth for the Baylor External Affairs office. He started that new role this week. Before that, he was community organizer for East Waco with Grassroots Community Development.
- Hermann Pereira, principal of Connally Career Tech Early College High School.
- Hector Sabido, Waco District 2 city councilman and general sales manager of Prophecy Media Group LLC.
- Lindsey Skinner, partner and manager of the Accounting and Business Consulting Department at Pattillo Brown & Hill LLP.
