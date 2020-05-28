Waco stages will see their two-month silence stretch into the summer because of COVID-19 precautions. But two summer youth theater programs are hopeful for a midsummer reopening, and one small company plans to perform Shakespeare outdoors next month.
The Waco Children's Theatre, which for some 28 years has held early summer children's and youth programs and performances, will not be able to have those classes in June because its host venue, the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, will remain closed for the month to slow community spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The facility, which includes a 340-seat auditorium, will again hold events and activities in July, including the Christian Youth Theater of Waco's summer camp penciled in for two weeks in late July. Facilities coordinator Brenda Light said the library's early July schedule, which may include the return of the monthly Stars Over Texas Jamboree music revue, has not been finalized.
Though theater capacity limits, social distancing spacing and increased sanitation measures have complicated reopening plans for many performance venues, Waco Children's Theatre founder and director Linda Haskett and her staff aim to retool their summer program accordingly.
Temperature checks for students, masking, social distancing, smaller classes and "oratory style" performances rather than a group performance are possible changes to allow theater training while reducing opportunities for COVID-19 contagion, Haskett said.
Those plans, however, are on hold until she can secure a suitable building and a date. Each summer, she sees many of her students return, in large part for the camaraderie they enjoy.
"This just breaks my heart," Haskett said. "We're family and we want to be with them."
The Christian Youth Theater of Waco also intends to adapt its summer program, which generally serves about 60 youth, to new guidelines on group activities.
"So much is up in the air," Managing Director Carol Olson said. "We're on plan A through D right now. Our kids really want to get back together and, obviously, we want to do it, too."
Waco and McLennan County shelter-in-place orders that first took effect in mid-March caused a last-minute cancellation of Christian Youth Theatre's spring production of "Peter Pan" only days before the curtain was expected to rise.
"We have complete sets and costumes now in storage," Olson said.
The Waco Civic Theatre's summer musical, which usually has a youth contingent and performances at the larger theaters of the Midway or Waco school districts, did not get off the ground because of the shelter-in-place orders.
This year's planned production was the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Cinderella," but it was scratched after the cancellation of the theater's spring plays "Jane Austen's Emma" and "The Music Man."
Director Eric Shephard said the measures recommended to slow possible spread of the coronavirus affect theaters, as well as most performing arts, in multiple areas. Building capacity limits and spacing of seats will cut into ticket revenue and audience experience. Social distancing and masking affects actors and production crews for rehearsals and performances. Research that suggests unmasked singing and speaking loudly in a confined space — actions fundamental to theater — could be problematic also are giving pause for theaters contemplating a return to performances.
Increased sanitation requirements, from hand sanitizer to bathroom disinfectants, cost venues extra money, as does shifting from physical tickets and programs to contactless ticketing and digital programs. Possibly the greatest unknown: Will audiences feel comfortable enough to return?
Shephard said there is not much of an operational margin or a financial cushion to allow flexibility.
"Theater, symphony, ballet, opera — these are marginally economically feasible as it is," he said.
The Waco Civic Theatre office remains closed, but recently released state guidelines on summer camps may provide guidance on theater activities later this summer, possibly at an outdoor venue.
"We're thinking of performing this summer, but we don't know where," Shephard said.
A virtual cabaret fundraiser held in April and May, in which theater patrons bought tickets to view online performances by Waco Civic Theatre cast members, sold about 100 tickets.
Performing arts nonprofit Wild Imaginings is still on track for public performances of its outdoor staging of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" next month, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 18-21 and 25-28 at Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. Tickets are $5 and available online.
Wild Imaginings founder and director Trent Sutton and his 13 actors have been rehearsing via Zoom videoconferencing, working on characterization, language, vocalization and memorization before physical rehearsals, at which time they will work on blocking and staging.
"We're inversing what we usually do," Sutton said.
Common Grounds' outdoor patio area and multiple performances should allow sufficient spacing for the audience, with adjustments possible if needed, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.