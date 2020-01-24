Arno Frosch, of Robinson, was chilling with his girlfriend inside Waco's new foodie destination, Union Hall, late Thursday afternoon. He and Connie Walker ordered 18 spicy chicken wings to share, then they were off to the Sul Ross Senior Center on North 15th Street for line dancing.
Frosch, who turns 92 next month, has seen enough in nine decades to know what he likes, and he likes this new home to more than a dozen dining and drinking spots under one roof that will host its grand opening on Saturday.
Union Hall is the brainchild of real estate development partners Shane Turner and Todd Behringer, whose multi-block Franklin Square development included leveling ramshackle buildings along the 700 and 800 blocks of Franklin Avenue while repurposing the aging Waco Labor Temple and the Fred & Wally's sports bar. The result is a mixed-use destination complete with retail, residential and now dining options. Union Hall is home to waffles, tacos, milkshakes, wings, specialty dishes and alcohol over 18,000 square feet.
Union Hall will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
It is located a block from other Turner-Behringer revitalization projects, including two Waco Hippodrome Theatre renovations, the latest adding new restaurants and additional movie screens.
At Union Hall, Walker said she and Frosch were making their second visit and likely would return until they had sampled every stall.
Frosch said he enjoyed the entire experience, even mentioned that the two-block walk from his parking spot posed no challenge.
Jonathan Garza, a leasing agent with Turner-Behringer Real Estate who has pursued lessees for Union Hall with colleague Clay Fuller, led a tour of the place Thursday ahead of Saturday's grand opening. Its completion, he said, culminates nearly two years of planning that included visits by Turner to food halls in Europe, New York and around Texas, including Legacy Food Hall in Plano. Turner also hired Detroit-based Studio H2G, a noted retailing design consulting firm, which visited Waco and the Union Hall neighborhood.
Food halls, including Union Hall, have become a popular transition from food truck to brick-and-mortar location, said Garza, who pursued locals wanting to expand their presence in the Waco market as well as out-of-town and regional concepts interested in sampling a growing Central Texas market.
The Castillo family, owner of the popular La Fiesta Tex-Mex restaurant, secured the liquor license for Union Hall while also opening Sam's Watering Hole to sell cocktails, beer, sweet tea and brunch specials. It occupies a stall near the Union Hall heart, where traffic is plentiful. Sam's Bar, meanwhile, is tucked away into a Union Hall nook, dimly light and stylish.
Huaco Eatery serves Tex-Mex "bowl concepts," representing a mix of grilled meats, vegetables and toppings. The aroma of grilling and that of gourmet quesadillas and empanadas dominated Union Hall upon entry from Eighth Street, directly across the street from the federal courthouse.
KoKo Ramen, Wings of Waco, Unshakeable Milkshakes, Wacool Tacos & Tamales, Press Waffle Co., Whizzbang's Burgers and Kurbside Coffee are open for business, as the tour last week revealed. On the way and soon to begin serving are Blasian Asian, which specializes in Cambodian cuisine; Ceviche Del Mar, which serves specialty seafood dishes; Around the World, with dessert offerings from Paris, Prague, Rome, Mexico and Spain; and a newly announced addition, Po'Boy Place, Garza said.
He said Union Hall has four small stalls still available, while also pursuing two anchor tenants, including one for the corner closest to Franklin Avenue and Eighth Street. Garza said he's nearing an announcement.
"I love it. I love the look, the feel, the vibe. I think it's a great addition to downtown," said Chris McGowan, a former staffer at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and now an urban planning consultant. "I've tried raman, tacos, burgers, milkshakes, though not all at one time, and everything has been delicious. I have a daylong meeting out of town, so I will miss the grand opening. But I'm super excited about it being in Waco."
Garza said users were asked to sign two-year licensing agreements. Monthly rates range from $1,000 to $2,000, depending on stall size, with about $450 to $850 a month covering the actual lease. The balance covers overhead related to Union Hall operations, including cleaning, maintenance, security and the hiring of staffers for general oversight, Garza said.
He said he is confident Union Hall will become a popular tourist destination. A designated dining and relaxation area on the top floor affords a view of downtown, including Magnolia Market at the Silos. But developers, he said, had Waco residents foremost in mind, including the increasing number of people who live, work and pursue entertainment downtown.
"We come in for the ramen all the time. We're trying something a little different today," said Reyna Elizondo, 37, who was enjoying waffles smothered in butter, bananas, marshmallows and maple syrup with Alicia Vicinais, 17, both of whom live near Speight Avenue in South Waco.
A lifetime Waco resident, Elizondo said Union Hall is a great addition to the community's dining scene and should go over well.
Eventually, said Garza, a performance stage will be placed in Union Hall to accommodate cooking demonstrations and karaoke.
