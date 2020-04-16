The Waco Regional Airport will get more than $18 million through a federal coronavirus relief bill to offset a dramatic dip in traffic, picking up the lion’s share in aid among six airports in the Waco, Temple and Killeen area receiving funding.
The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law late last month includes $10 billion in relief for airports. Waco Regional’s $18,091,031 in relief aid will allow revitalization efforts underway before the virus hit to continue, but officials are still working out specifics of how they will use the money.
Airport officials also are still developing a clearer picture of just how damaging the pandemic will be to the airport’s bottom line, Waco Regional Airport Director Joel Martinez said. From operations alone, the airport brings in about $1 million in revenue in a typical year, Martinez said. That will take a hit as air traffic has slowed significantly.
“We were monitoring it very closely,” Martinez said. “We forecast our revenue based on what we see. We’re incurring those losses, we just haven’t been able to quantify them yet. We’re having significant losses in revenue at the moment, and this really does give us a good opportunity to offset those losses.”
Revenue generally comes from landing fees, fuel sales, passenger facility fees and car rentals, said Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson, who oversees the airport.
“We were up to about six flights per day and now we’re down to two,” Emerson said. “We’ve seen days where all flights have been canceled.”
Before the pandemic, the airport was in the middle of a marketing campaign and revitalization effort, something the federal funding boost will allow the city to continue, she said.
“It will allow us to go back and look at some of those things, expenses we would have incurred as a result of having those revenues, and go back and look at some projects we need to do and get completed,” Emerson said. “These dollars will assist us in being able to complete some of those projects.”
The CARES Act relief money will, in some cases, eliminate the need for local matching funds on Federal Aviation Administration grants that provide significant airport funding in typical years.
Waco Regional last year, for example, used an almost $1 million FAA grant to buy land to prevent development from encroaching on its runway. The year before, it used $2.68 million in FAA funding to buy a new firetruck, reconstruct a taxiway and buy another section of land.
The amount of the new relief grants was determined by an FAA formula factoring in operational costs, revenue and combined debt service, which the city-run airport does not have. Martinez said the money can be used to cover operational costs, salaries, utility bills and certain kinds of projects.
“We’re going to work very closely with FAA in Fort Worth and ensure we use that money as appropriately and efficiently as we can,” Martinez said.
Elsewhere in the region, Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen will receive $2.2 million, Skylark Field in Killeen will receive $30,000, Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional in Temple and McGregor Executive in Waco will each receive $69,000, and the Texas State Technical College Waco airport will receive $1,000.
“It’s important to our local economy, and we intend to put it to the best use,” Martinez said of the $18 million going to Waco Regional.
The airport’s biggest expense is its personnel, who are considered essential workers under shelter-in-place orders, he said.
“I can’t say we’re operating as normal, but we haven’t laid anyone off and haven’t stopped paying anybody,” Martinez said.
He said he is not sure what other projects the money will be used for at the moment, but he has a list of ideas he will review with FAA officials before deciding.
