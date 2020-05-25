Waco public radio station KWBU-FM (103.3) will head into the fiscal year that starts June 1 in the black, thanks in part to a timely Paycheck Protection Program loan that offset a cut in Baylor University's financial support.
Brazos Valley Public Broadcasting Foundation trustees approved an $820,000 budget earlier this month that should forestall any major personnel or programming cuts that have hit other public broadcasting stations after economic shutdowns this spring to stem the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The financial losses suffered by Baylor University after moving largely to off-campus operations after its March spring break led to $73.3 million in budget cuts for the upcoming year. That includes an approximately 20% cut in its financial support of the public radio station, KWBU CEO Joe Riley said. In addition to monetary contributions, Baylor University also provides a considerable amount of in-kind services for the public radio station.
The impact of those cuts to KWBU, however, was mitigated by news that the station had received slightly more than $70,000 in a federal PPP loan, part of a multi-trillion dollar economic rescue package Congress passed in April. The loan, forgivable if dispersed according to guidelines, almost covers the shortfall from the Baylor cut, Riley said.
The station's yearlong membership campaign also increased the station's revenue this year, he said. The station will end its fiscal year with a membership base at 5.4% of its roughly 15,000 weekly listeners, a bump up from last year's 4.6%.
"Our Build The Base campaign made all the difference when this thing hit," Riley said.
The station will continue pushing toward its next goal of 6% with a long-term target of 10% of listeners.
National Public Radio also decided to pause anticipated fee hikes for member stations this year, another interim boost to KWBU's budget.
KWBU-FM will mark its 20th anniversary July 1, and Riley said the year ahead will be a challenging one because of the widening economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We don't know how membership or corporate support will be affected in the future," he said.
The station will have its regular programming interrupted Tuesday and possibly Wednesday morning for a system upgrade and maintenance.
