While unrest roiled cities across the country this weekend over police brutality, a peaceful crowd estimated over 450 people gathered at the Suspension Bridge for several hours Sunday.

Speakers reflected on the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer pressed his knee into the handcuffed man's neck.

The rally was organized by a group of young Waco adults and featured comments from County Commissioner Pat Chisolm Miller among others.

Local civil rights advocates rally in downtown Waco, near the Waco Suspension Bridge, on Sunday afternoon to join in a peaceful protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. About 450 demonstrators chanted for racial equality, justice and the end of police brutality to honor Floyd, a handcuffed black suspected of passing a counterfeit bill who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the man’s neck. Protestors chanted “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter” during the demonstration. The protest ended with no police or city interruptions and no violence.
