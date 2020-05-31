Protesters bow their heads for eight minutes during a demonstration against police brutality at the Suspension Bridge. George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking rallies across the country. A crowd estimated over 450 people gathered for several hours listening to speakers and from the general public to voice their concern.
Local civil rights advocates rally in downtown Waco, near the Waco Suspension Bridge, on Sunday afternoon to join in a peaceful protest after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. About 450 demonstrators chanted for racial equality, justice and the end of police brutality to honor Floyd, a handcuffed black suspected of passing a counterfeit bill who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the man’s neck. Protestors chanted “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter” during the demonstration. The protest ended with no police or city interruptions and no violence.
