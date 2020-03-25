Waco, McLennan County report more hospitalizations, 5 more coronavirus cases

Covid-19

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the local total to 28.

Three patients have been hospitalized, up from one Tuesday, and one patient recovered at home, the district announced in a press release.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the fact that McLennan County’s rate of infection per 100,000 people is comparable to Dallas County’s is reason enough for people to take social distancing practices seriously and to stay at home, unless it is absolutely necessary to leave. McLennan County has a population of roughly 250,000, while Dallas County’s population is about 2.6 million.

Dallas County reported 247 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“We have person-to-person or community spread in McLennan County,” she said. “That is the purpose of the shelter-in-place order.”

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County commissioners ordered residents to shelter in place Monday, requiring them to stay home except for crucial work and errands. Both orders went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and end April 7.

Craine said the order restricts gatherings of people because the more people who gather and do not maintain a 6-foot distance, the greater the risk of exposure to and spread of the disease.

Deaver’s order also requires local health care providers to report their COVID-19 testing numbers and results directly to the health district by 5 p.m. each day for the previous 24 hours, but Craine said those numbers were not ready Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday that also mandates all health care providers submit daily reports on COVID-19 testing, as well as their bed capacity, to the state health department.

Until this week, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has not received reports from all local medical facilities about how many tests they have done through private providers.

Texas had reported 974 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Department of State Health Services website. That number includes 18 Bell County cases and one case each in Limestone, Falls and Coryell counties. It does not include McLennan County’s five cases reported Wednesday.

In addition to the state and McLennan County numbers, the Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday reported one more confirmed case, bringing Bell County’s total to 19.

Meanwhile, the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management is collecting donations for health care and first responder agencies, using a Google form to match donations to providers. The emergency management office especially needs hand sanitizer, n95 masks, homemade surgical masks, medical gloves and gowns. For questions, email wacomcdonations@gmail.com.

The Waco Regional Airport also has implemented restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the airport terminal will remain open, access to the terminal is restricted to airline passengers, rental car customers, airport employees and people helping seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors.

