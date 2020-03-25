The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the local total to 28.
Three patients have been hospitalized, up from one Tuesday, and one patient recovered at home, the district announced in a press release.
Texas had reported 974 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Department of State Health Services website. That number includes 18 Bell County cases and one case each in Limestone, Falls and Coryell counties. It does not include McLennan County's five cases reported Wednesday.
In addition to the state and McLennan County numbers, the Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday reported one more confirmed case, bringing Bell County’s total to 19.
