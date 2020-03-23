Waco police arrested a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old runaway who later contracted a sexually transmitted disease, an arrest affidavit states.

Donald Ray Mays, Jr., 19, of Waco, was arrested early Sunday morning on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child. Police filed the complaint on him after a 14-year-old girl was found at a local housing complex. The girl told a family member she was sick and was later treated for a sexually transmitted disease, the affidavit states.

The girl made an outcry of sexual abuse when she was taken to a juvenile detention center because she was listed as a runaway, police reported.

Child Protective Services later conducted an interview with the girl, who claimed Mays assaulted her while she was staying at the housing complex. The girl reportedly described the apartment she was assaulted in, the affidavit states.

Several people were questioned by police to confirm the victim's account of the assault, the affidavit states. Police made several attempts to contact Mays, but he had not responded to police.

Mays was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $50,000.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments