The Waco-made film “Seven Short Films About (Our) Marriage,” shot last year by writer and director Chris Hansen, will make a local debut of sorts Thursday night when the Dallas VideoFest makes it available for streaming online.
Hansen’s movie, the story of interracial couple Madison (Chynna Walker) and Noah (Drez Ryan) and the ups and downs of their relationship, was scheduled to open the Dallas VideoFest’s Alt Fiction component on Thursday, but coronavirus control measures in Dallas led to the festival’s cancellation, at least the physical, in-person part of it.
The VideoFest is moving some of its films and shorts to online viewing, and that includes, for Texas viewers at least, “Seven Short Films.” It is free, but viewers need to register first at onlinefest.us/courses/16983/webinars/8256, and there is a limit on the number who can watch it on streaming video. Hansen also will take part in a live Q-and-A session online after the film.
Hansen chairs Baylor University’s Film and Digital Media Department, and “Seven Short Films” is his sixth and latest feature. Several scenes were shot in Waco, including an evening party outside Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Library.
His movie was just starting to make the spring festival circuit with a March showing at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in San Jose, California, preceding the Dallas VideoFest appearance. “Seven Short Films” is not the only Waco-area film that has seen its spring festival showings changed by the coronavirus outbreak. Brian Elliott’s short “Age of Bryce,” which screened at last year’s Deep in The Heart Film Festival in Waco, and Maverick Moore’s short film “My Dinner With Werner” have had spring screenings changed.
Both Elliott and Moore teach filmmaking at Baylor, and their shorts have won awards at earlier festivals.
