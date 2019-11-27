The Waco Tribune-Herald’s newest book, “Waco Landmarks,” is available for sale this holiday season.

The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.

The book is priced at $39.95, but through Monday, can be purchased for $24.95, plus tax. The book can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave., beginning Friday. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.

Among the landmarks featured in the book are McLane Stadium, Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Brazos River and the Hippodrome Theatre.

“If you’re looking for a gift that is uniquely Waco, this is it,” Tribune-Herald Publisher Jim Wilson said. “The newsroom did an excellent job selecting the photos. Some everyone will recognize, while others are off the beaten path but original to McLennan County.”

