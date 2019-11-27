The Waco Tribune-Herald’s newest book, “Waco Landmarks,” is available for sale this holiday season.
The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.
The book is priced at $39.95, but through Monday, can be purchased for $24.95, plus tax. The book can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave., beginning Friday. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.
Among the landmarks featured in the book are McLane Stadium, Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Brazos River and the Hippodrome Theatre.
“If you’re looking for a gift that is uniquely Waco, this is it,” Tribune-Herald Publisher Jim Wilson said. “The newsroom did an excellent job selecting the photos. Some everyone will recognize, while others are off the beaten path but original to McLennan County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.