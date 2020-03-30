Waco ISD principal in hospital with COVID-19 as McLennan County cases climb; 4 are in critical condition

Stay informed on the rapidly changing news surrounding COVID-19 with our daily coronavirus email newsletter that will give you all the latest local and national information. Sign up here.

A Waco Independent School District principal is among 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, officials announced Monday.

The school district learned Phillip Perry, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, tested positive for the new coronavirus Sunday night, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. Perry, 49, gave the district permission to release this information.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced three new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon, bringing the McLennan County total to 39.

Seven patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Six people have recovered.

Two more people with the disease have been hospitalized since Sunday afternoon, but the recovery count is up by one.

No deaths had been reported in McLennan County as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Waco ISD campuses have been closed since March 16, but teachers, administrators and other staff have been at work. Kincannon said people who believe they have been in close contact with Perry since March 20 should notify their health care providers and monitor for symptoms, including a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. She also recommended people who came into close contact with Perry isolate themselves for 14 days. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.

Perry, who has served as Carver’s principal since May 2019, helped prepare at-home instruction packets for students to pick up at the Waco ISD administration building on March 20, Kincannon said. He also was on the Carver campus March 23, while students picked up the at-home instruction materials.

Kincannon said she did not know how many people Perry came into contact with during those times, but the district provided gloves and face masks to employees preparing the at-home materials and to those distributing them to students. It’s unclear if Perry wore the protective equipment and how much contact he had with others.

It’s also unclear how Perry contracted COVID-19. Kincannon said he traveled over spring break but she did not know how he became ill.

“We certainly are pulling for him. We want him to get well soon,” she said. “Everyone is concerned about Mr. Perry being in the hospital and having this. This really demonstrates the significance of the situation that we find ourselves in, in that it’s likely that we may all know someone at some point who has COVID-19. It could be that widespread.”

Asked whether students would return to school this spring, Kincannon said she fully expected to extend the closure of schools, but first she had to participate in a conference call with the state education commissioner Monday afternoon. She said she will make an announcement Tuesday morning.

Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said both entities have been working together to identify the people Perry came into close contact with. The health district also is tracing where Perry has been in the 14 days prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The health district’s COVID-19 public information line for those with questions and concerns is 254-750-1890.

Craine said work environments present more of a challenge to preventing close contact with others and, potentially, the spread of disease. But it also gives the health district a more definitive list of people to contact.

As more COVID-19 cases arise in McLennan County, contact-tracing becomes a bigger responsibility, with more people to notify with each case, Craine said.

Waco ISD spokesman Josh Wucher said district employees who believe they have been in close contact with Perry since March 20 have been instructed to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to isolate themselves for 14 days; monitor for symptoms of cough, fever and difficulty breathing; and call their doctor if their symptoms worsen.

Kincannon was not in close contact with Perry, but she is working from home like all Waco ISD administrators, Wucher said.

Meanwhile, the Bell County Public Health District announced eight new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to 36. Bell County reported its first COVID-19-related death March 26. The person who died was a Temple woman in her 80s.

Hill County reported its first case Monday, while Limestone County reported its second case. Limestone County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groveton said the first case involved a woman in her 50s, and the second involved a man in his 60s who had traveled recently.

Statewide, at least 38 people had died from complications related to the coronavirus as of noon Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas had reported 2,877 COVID-19 cases in 124 counties, according to the state health department website. That includes at least one confirmed case each in Hill, Falls and Coryell counties, as of noon Friday, and the two Limestone County cases. It does not include the new McLennan or Bell County cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate fever and cough. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

