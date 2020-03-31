Waco ISD principal dies from COVID-19

Covid-19 (copy) (copy) (copy)

A Waco Independent School District principal was confirmed as the first death from COVID-19 in McLennan County, officials announced Tuesday.

The school district confirmed that Phillip Perry, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, died from complications related to the new coronavirus. The district announced Sunday night, that Perry, 49, had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Seven patients have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Six people have recovered.

Two more people with the disease have been hospitalized since Sunday afternoon. As of noon Tuesday, there were 39 cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Waco ISD campuses have been closed since March 16, but teachers, administrators and other staff have been at work. Kincannon said people who believe they have been in close contact with Perry since March 20 should notify their health care providers and monitor for symptoms, including a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. She also recommended people who came into close contact with Perry isolate themselves for 14 days. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.

Perry, who has served as Carver’s principal since May 2019, helped prepare at-home instruction packets for students to pick up at the Waco ISD administration building on March 20, Kincannon said. He also was on the Carver campus March 23, while students picked up the at-home instruction materials.

Kincannon said she did not know how many people Perry came into contact with during those times, but the district provided gloves and face masks to employees preparing the at-home materials and to those distributing them to students. It’s unclear if Perry wore the protective equipment and how much contact he had with others.

