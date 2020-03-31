Waco ISD principal becomes first COVID-19 death in McLennan County

A Waco Independent School District principal died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19, the first death related to the disease in McLennan County, Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced.
Phillip Perry, 49, served as principal of G.W. Carver Middle School since May 2019. Waco ISD announced Monday that Perry had been hospitalized with the disease. He and his family gave the district permission to release his information.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the McLennan County total to 44.
Six patients have been hospitalized, with five in critical condition, the health district announced in a press release. Six people have recovered, and one person with the disease has been released from the hospital since Monday afternoon.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said in a statement that Perry had underlying health conditions and died at a local hospital Tuesday morning, although he did not name Perry.
"This is a tragic development, but not an unforeseen one," Deaver said. "I call on all of our community to keep the victim's family in their prayers and respect their privacy."
Perry served as principal of one of five Waco ISD schools in the Transformation Waco zone, the charter system that partnered with the school district in 2018 to operate five campuses on the verge of state closure because of chronic poor academic performance. Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said Perry came into the zone understanding what the students at Carver needed.
"He worked every day to meet those needs," she said. "'Committed' is the word that comes to mind when thinking about his leadership. He was so committed to his students and families."
McDurham recalled a recent conversation she had with Perry in January after another school district contacted him with a job offer. He turned down the offer, he told McDurham, because Carver was the only place he wanted to be. She was not surprised.
"He really saw his job as principal as a life calling," she said. "It was his life. He will be missed."
In a recorded call to families Tuesday afternoon, Kincannon said the entire district was mourning the loss of Perry, who previously served as Carver's assistant principal from 2013 to 2015, before starting as principal of Fred Edwards Academy in Temple ISD in 2015.
Kincannon said later Tuesday that the tragic news of Perry's death is only compounded by the fact that students, faculty and staff cannot comfort each other in-person right now, with social distancing guidelines in place by the city, county and state.
While Kincannon only knew Perry since she started as superintendent in September, she said she knows he cared deeply about the school and that he definitely had an impact on students and families. She remembered a kind email the principal sent her in November, thanking her for her work.
"He said, 'Smile. That is a character trait of a great leader,'" she said. "I thought it was so kind of him to send me a message, but ironically every time I saw Mr. Perry he was smiling."
Waco ISD campuses have been closed since March 16, but teachers, administrators and other staff have been at work. Kincannon said people who believe they have been in close contact with Perry since March 20 should notify their health care providers and monitor for symptoms, including a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. She also recommended people who came into close contact with Perry isolate themselves for 14 days. Close contact is considered to be within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes.
Perry helped prepare at-home instruction packets for students to pick up at the Waco ISD administration building on March 20, Kincannon said. He also was on the Carver campus March 23, while students picked up the at-home instruction materials.
Kincannon said she did not know how many people Perry came into contact with during those times, but the district provided gloves and face masks to employees preparing the at-home materials and to those distributing them to students. It’s unclear if Perry wore the protective equipment and how much contact he had with others.
"We just want to express our condolences to the family," Kincannon said. "We want to support our kids and our staff during this difficult time, and I know that I have staff members who are hurting. I'm sure our students are hurting, as well, and we'll be working to identify anyone who needs some support."
Waco ISD is working with Region 12 Education Service Center to provide counseling support for students and families, she said.
In related news, Axtell ISD Superintendent J.R. Proctor said Tuesday that a high school student was quarantined at home after a consultation with a "Teladoc" service, in which the patient is seen through virtual or telephonic communication.
“It was reported to us that a student received a COVID-19 diagnosis through a ‘Teladoc’ service, so the student did not get any kind of formal testing,” Proctor said. “When asked if the student needed to receive formal testing, the health care provider said not unless symptoms became worse and to include difficulty breathing.”
The student had not reportedly traveled out of the country prior to the diagnosis, Proctor said. The student and her family have isolated themselves at home since the onset of symptoms, and her symptoms have not worsened, Proctor said.
Proctor said the student’s diagnosis would not be calculated in the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported numbers because the student was not formally tested.
“I feel like good information is beginning to coalesce at this point, and good information is easier to be had than bad information,” Proctor said. “The last couple of weeks have been really difficult to navigate.”
Staff writer Kristin Hoppa contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.