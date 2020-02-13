The Waco Homeschool Chess Club captured first- and second-place team trophies at the Region 2 Scholastic Chess Championship held Feb. 1 at Wedgwood Middle School in Fort Worth.

In the over-900 rating section, the Waco team of Thomas Capps, Logan Shafer, Blake Trimble and Caleb Brown took first place.

Individually, Thomas Capps placed second, Blake Trimble was third and Logan Shafer took fourth.

In the under-900 rating section, the team of Abigail Guel, Drew Shafer and Alexander Bianchi placed second.

Individually, Drew Shafer captured first place to become the under-900 Region 2 champion.

In the middle school/high school unrated section, Braiden Landry placed third.

The Waco club had 11 players competing in the tournament.

The club, made up of home-schooled students in kindergarten through 12th grade, is run by Deborah and Dan Shafer. Every meeting averages 20 to 25 players.

