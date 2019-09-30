Waco will receive another $2.3 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant money to help families remove lead and other household hazards from their homes.
The city will receive $2 million for its Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction program and another $300,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding, which can be used to find and remove lead from homes. Waco has had a high percentage of children with elevated blood lead levels, especially in the 76707 ZIP code in North Waco, where 17 percent of children tested in 2016 had unsafe levels.
HUD awarded Waco a $1.5 million grant in March for lead hazard identification and removal. Galen Price, the city's director of housing and community development, estimated that the new money can cover an additional 130 homes under the lead grant and another 50 to 60 homes through the Healthy Homes program, which can be used for a range of hazards.
“For example, if there needs to be an HVAC replacement or water pipes that need to be replaced with PVC, Healthy Homes can help to assist with that,” Price said.
Lead poisoning is cumulative, particularly dangerous to children and can have a wide variety of physical and mental consequences over time. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District refers children who test for high blood lead levels to the housing department, which can send inspectors to their homes. Assistance is available under the grant to abate the lead hazards, especially for the residents referred by the health district.
“They are considered a priority because those individuals have been tested and children with elevated blood levels have been documented to be living in that home,” Price said.
He said the department shares information about the programs at neighborhood association meetings and fliers, and he’s anticipating a spike in applications. To date, they’ve received between 10 and 15 applications, though none have progressed to the remediation stage.
“We are processing those,” Price said. “We’ve completed three assessments, and we still have to determine the scope of work.”
The assessment process takes two or three weeks. From there, the engineering firm develops a plan of action for removing or encasing the lead so it doesn’t pose a threat. The city in August approved a one-year $200,000 contract with Austin-based Baer Engineering and Environmental Consulting Inc. for lead risk assessment, remediation and clearance reporting.
“We may look into adding an additional firm to allow us to somewhat streamline the process even more,” Price said.
The grant, which covers 3 1/2 years, helps lower-income residents comply with an ordinance approved last year that requires remediation of lead hazards in homes or other facilities used by children with elevated blood lead levels. Waco was the first city in Texas to pass such an ordinance.
The federal government banned lead-based paint for consumer use in 1978, which means all homes built before 1978 are suspect. District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said about 60% of the homes within Waco city limits fall into that category. Many fall into Districts 1, 2 and 4, which contain much of Waco's older housing stock.
“We’re going to be able to help a lot of families and a lot of kids," Kinnaird said.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Waco in March to present the city with the initial $1.5 million grant.
“The community really did show up for his presentation and really demonstrated the collaborative spirit Waco is becoming known for,” Kinnaird said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.