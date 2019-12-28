Widening Interstate 35 is taking its toll on hamburgers, chicken nuggets, soft drinks, fries and tacos. Just ask the folks staffing fast-food restaurants near Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Ninth streets on the edge of downtown, a zone that thanks to a $341 million project must resemble the moon’s dark side.
Signs of the times are everywhere: Detour, No Thru Traffic, Bump, Road Closed. Vehicles wend through an obstacle course of orange cones, barriers, netting, saw-horses, trenches and dirt mounds. A blocked exit here may open tomorrow. Detours and diverted traffic have on occasion put restaurants such as the Wendy’s on South Fifth Street in isolation, for example.
Conversations at drive-thru windows around the area reveal a mixed bag, but most employees acknowledge a noticeable slip in volume.
One window worker estimated a 40% decline in sales, “but it will be worth it in the long run,” she said. “It’s doing damage,” said another, gesturing toward the manmade mountain near the burger joint’s front door.
“It ain’t hurting us at all,” said another, breaking ranks with the majority.
Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts has said TxDOT is making a priority of keeping businesses informed of scheduling changes. The department has made it clear it realizes the 6.7-mile construction project between North Loop 340 in Bellmead and South 12th Street is an imposition, which is why its contract with The Woodlands-based Webber LLC is packed with incentives to move the work along.
Webber stands to receive more than $15 million in staggered deadline bonuses, the largest incentive package TxDOT has ever offered on a contract, including large ones in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, TxDOT reported.
Best case scenario
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization’s policy board, which includes elected officials, regularly receives updates on I-35 progress.
Already, tweaks and dogged work have pushed a best-case-scenario completion date from early spring 2023 to December 2022, three years from now, TxDOT Waco District engineer Stanley Swiatek has said.
The scope of the work includes construction of 22 bridges, removal of three existing concrete main lanes in both directions, their replacement with four lanes of reinforced concrete pavement in both directions, and reconstruction of the frontage roads, according to Webber’s website and TxDOT reports.
In addition, the project includes the installation of more than 132,000 linear feet of reinforced concrete box culverts and pipe, as well as electrical, concrete flatwork, landscaping, irrigation and pavement markings.
Relocation, demolition
Years in the planning stages, with TxDOT making deals for tracts and structures along both sides of the highway, construction formally started in April. The project already has required demolition of Waco’s El Chico restaurant near I-35 and La Salle Avenue, as well as the La Quinta hotel on northbound I-35, next to Baylor University. A new La Quinta del Sol was built on the southbound side to replace it. The popular Clay Pot Vietnamese restaurant relocated to Franklin Avenue from I-35 to escape the mess at its door.
“This one section in Waco has the most users of any section of I-35 in the entire Waco District corridor, with 140,000-plus vehicles traveling through every day,” TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley told the Tribune-Herald earlier this year, discussing the project’s repercussions. “There’s no question this new area will be much different upon completion. However, getting there will be tough at times, with plenty of disruptions, over the next several years.”
The widening, with its accompanying road closings and reroutings, arrives as downtown Waco is prospering. Magnolia Market at the Silos attracts an estimated 35,000 visitors weekly. Following or complementing Magnolia’s lead, other high-profile developments are blooming all over the central city, among them hotels, boutiques, dining and entertainment destinations.
The city of Waco also has undertaken infrastructure projects that include installing sidewalks in select areas to create a pedestrian friendly environment.
These overlapping endeavors give much of downtown an under-construction appearance that city leaders say they must grin and bear for now. They have voiced confidence the project, though inconvenient and challenging, will not pull the plug on downtown’s momentum but ultimately will enhance it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.