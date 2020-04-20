A small dog named Zoey was rescued by Waco fire's Technical Rescue Team after the dog ran from its owners as the family walked in Cameron Park, near Circle Point shortly before 7 p.m. The family called first responders when the dog ran underneath a fence and tumbled down a steep embankment, above the Brazos River.
"The dog fell about 20 feet and landed in some brush that kind of broke its fall," Waco fire Battalion Chief Ben Samarripa said. "The dog was just kind of stuck there and couldn't really get back up."
Rescue team members lowered Firefighter Dwayne Ellis down the cliff to rescue the dog. Samarripa said the dog that weighed about seven pounds was first lifted to a flatter area, and Ellis carried the dog back up to its owners.
"No one was hurt and the dog was successfully returned back to its owners," Samarripa said. "A woman with two kids were very relieved to have the dog back."
