Dive team check

Waco Fire Department officials and members of its dive team accept a check from the Miracle Match Race Series at Fire Station No. 1. Pictured are (from left) Willie Berger III, EMT/engineer; Toby Craig, EMT; Lt. Eric Riser, EMT; Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers; Waco Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin; Nancy Goodnight, Miracle Match race director; Lt. Wade Durbin, EMT; and Debbie Mabry, Miracle Match race director. Firefighters in the gray shirts are members of the dive team.

 Staff photo — Ken Sury

The Miracle Match Race Series presented a check for more than $8,000 to help fund the Waco’s Fire Department’s dive team.

“We are proud of our volunteers and participants for their time and financial contributions that have allowed us to do this,” said Nancy Goodnight, race director of the Miracle Match Race Series.

The local fire association started the Miracle Match Race Series in 2004. Until now all funds have gone to the National Marrow Donor Program, but this year the National Marrow Donor Program did not need the funds raised, so leaders decided to open up a grant program allowing local citizens to apply for funding.

The dive team was created last year.

“Waco has a lake and two rivers that are used frequently for recreation and competitions,” Goodnight said. “A dive team is a much-needed resource. We thought it was not only an important need in our community, but also a good fit as local firefighters have been volunteering their time and energy for many years to make this race possible.”

New Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers was on hand to accept the check.

The Miracle Match Race Series is held every January at Indian Spring Park with numerous races and activities for kids during the weekend.

Recommended for you

Load comments