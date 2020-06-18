The Miracle Match Race Series presented a check for more than $8,000 to help fund the Waco’s Fire Department’s dive team.
“We are proud of our volunteers and participants for their time and financial contributions that have allowed us to do this,” said Nancy Goodnight, race director of the Miracle Match Race Series.
The local fire association started the Miracle Match Race Series in 2004. Until now all funds have gone to the National Marrow Donor Program, but this year the National Marrow Donor Program did not need the funds raised, so leaders decided to open up a grant program allowing local citizens to apply for funding.
The dive team was created last year.
“Waco has a lake and two rivers that are used frequently for recreation and competitions,” Goodnight said. “A dive team is a much-needed resource. We thought it was not only an important need in our community, but also a good fit as local firefighters have been volunteering their time and energy for many years to make this race possible.”
New Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers was on hand to accept the check.
The Miracle Match Race Series is held every January at Indian Spring Park with numerous races and activities for kids during the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.