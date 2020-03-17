Waco declares state of emergency, bans large public gatherings, closes bars, limits restaurants

The city of Waco declared a state of local emergency Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, ordering the closure of bars, bowling alleys, gyms and other places or events where 50 or more people could gather, Mayor Kyle Deaver said at a press conference.

Restaurants, microbreweries, distilleries and wineries may only provide takeout, delivery or drive-thru services, and all businesses with on-site alcohol consumption on the premises must be closed, along with all indoor recreational facilities, such as gyms, musical facilities, theaters and bowling alleys.

These restrictions go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and remain in effect until further notice. Violations of the order will be considered a Class C misdemeanor and could result in fines, Deaver said.

"There continues to be community spread of COVID-19 throughout Central Texas and the rest of the country, and the city of Waco has taken these (actions) to minimize the risk to our community," Deaver said. "It is our desire to flatten the curve, that is, to reduce the speed of community spread."

Additionally, the mayor urged people not to attend, reschedule or cancel any non-essential gatherings of 10 or more people, and encouraged those most at-risk for contracting to the disease not to attend any events of any size.