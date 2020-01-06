Waco City Council will vote Tuesday night on a lease abatement worth up to $500,000 to help Hawaiian Falls Water Park build a new play structure with 12 water slides.
“We’re going to abate their rent for seven years, or until they reach $500,000, whichever comes first, so they can invest that money into the slide complex,” Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said.
“The nice thing about this is that folks will have a new play structure out there when the season starts,” Ford said.
The council meets at 6 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theatre, following a 3 p.m. work session.
The park, originally Waco Water Park, sits on city property at 900 Lake Shore Drive. Water park chain Hawaiian Falls entered into a contract with the city of Waco in 2011 to take control of the park, now managed by Orlando-based ProParks Management.
The city still owns the property the park sits on and charges the park for an annual lease.
Curt Caffey, president of water parks at ProParks Management, said aside from a mini-golf addition and the mat racer, a six-story set of slides that guests ride down on mats, the park hasn’t received any major updates in recent years.
“It will be the largest thing we’ve developed at the park since 2013,” Caffey said of the new attraction.
The structure, dubbed the “new playscape” in the city council meeting agenda, is a 10,000 square-foot play structure that will support 12 new slides of varying lengths and intensities. Water guns, tipping buckets and other activities will be scattered throughout the structure, giving guests something to do at each level. Caffey said other Hawaiian Falls parks have similar structures, but none of them have as many slides.
“Some slides families can ride together, some are for single riders, some are toddler-sized and some are adult-sized,” Caffey said. “Our hope with this is to make sure families who visit the park have something they can do together.”
The playscape will replace the sprayground, a playground with water features for children. The park plans to add new seating and cabanas along with the new feature. Caffey said the attraction is slated to open before Memorial Day 2020.
Caffey said he anticipates the new attraction will bring in an additional 15,000 visitors in 2020.
Attendance at the park dropped from 124,600 in 2015 to 86,400 in 2018 before rising to 98,700 in 2019. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said ProParks took over just before the 2018 season, and season pass sales rose to 4,353 in 2019, a 105% increase.
“We really think it’s a win-win for the city and citizens of Waco,” Cook said.
The city’s legal department will review three sections of the existing contract with Hawaiian Falls.
“We see this as an opportunity to do a thorough review of the contract,” Cook said.
Cook said the city wants to change the non-compete section of the contract to allow the city more flexibility when it comes to working with developers who want to bring in water-related attractions. The city’s legal department will also review the insurance requirements in the existing contract. Sections covering sovereign immunity and indemnification will be under review as well.
“With as much economic development as we’re seeing, we wanted that flexibility to be able to work with all kinds of developers,” Cook said. “Oftentimes, water features are included in different types of development.”
