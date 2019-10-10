The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce announced four finalists for the 2019 Athena Leadership Award, which will be presented at the Leading Waco Women Serving Summit on Nov. 7 at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St.
The finalists are Dr. Soo Battle, medical adviser for Advocacy Center for Crime Victims & Children; Deborah McGregor, chief executive officer of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas; Rachel Woods, J.D., president of the Leadership Trek Corporation; and RoseMary Mayes, president of RM Mayes LLC.
The Leading Waco Women Summit will bring together the city’s most inspiring women and men for the Serving Summit on Nov. 7 that includes the presentation of the prestigious international Athena Leadership Award.
Leading Waco Women will continue into 2020 with an Empowerment Summit in February and the Mentoring Summit in April.
Presenting sponsorship for Leading Waco Women is provided by Texas First State Bank. Platinum sponsorship is provided by Providence Breast Health Center, Waco Center for Women’s Health, Baylor University and Di’Amore Fine Jewelers.
Tickets for Leading Waco Women are available by calling 254-757-5600 or visiting wacochamber.com to purchase. For more information, contact Amanda Haygood at 254-757-5611.
