Crews remove debris Thursday from the southbound Interstate 35 overpass that was demolished over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That road is set to reopen Friday as crews prepare to raze the southbound University Parks Drive overpass Friday evening. University Parks traffic will be rerouted through Monday morning. Removal of southbound Business 77 overpass and the Brazos River bridge are expected in the next few weeks.
