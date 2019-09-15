Baylor Scott & White Health has received a $500,000 grant to help its Warriors Research Institute in Waco expand free mental health treatment to Texas veterans and their families, according to a press release.
The Warriors Research Institute received the grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. It will allow the institute to expand a pilot program serving Central Texas to a statewide program providing telehealth treatment open to veterans and their family members, according to the press release.
Participants will use live video conferencing to work with clinicians who are trained on military and veteran culture, in part by a war veteran and licensed mental health professional, the press release states.
“Our successful Vet PaTHs pilot demonstrated this treatment format as a great match for this population,” institute associate director Eric Meyer is quoted as saying in the press release. “The vast majority of feedback we received from both veterans and family members showed substantial improvements in quality of life as a result of these services.”
Veterans and family members interested in participating can contact the institute about the Statewide Evidence-Based Telehealth Treatment program at 716-6208 or wri@bswhealth.org. Participation is not dependent on discharge status.
