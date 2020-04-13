Spending became sluggish in February, when whispers about the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning to spread, but home sales remained vibrant and even ahead of last year’s pace, according to reports on local trends.
Waco and its neighbors in April pocketed sales tax rebates reflecting purchases in February and reported to the state in March. May rebates may fall off the cliff, as retailers and restaurants close or adjust hours to deal with conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country.
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar this month sent sales tax rebates totaling $701 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, a half-percent drop from April last year.
“Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of the pandemic-related business shutdowns,” said Hegar in a statement. “The agency, therefore, expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.”
The city of Waco places sales tax revenue in its general fund, its presence a factor in reducing the need to raise property taxes.
Its April rebate totaled $2.9 million, a drop of about 2.5% from the $3 million rebate in April last year, according to Hegar’s latest report. For the calendar year, Waco has received rebates totaling $13.8 million, a nearly 5% improvement from the $13.14 million through April last year.
Waco, like communities nationwide, has dealt with the coronavirus medical emergency by shutting down non-essential retailers and placing restrictions on restaurants that limit dining options to drive-thru and pick-up. Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver announced a local disaster declaration that went into effect on March 18. That declaration shuttered local bars, taverns and eating establishments for the purpose of on-site consumption, but allowed take-out or home delivery to continue for restaurants. It also covered several other businesses such as local gyms, musical facilities, bowling alleys and movie theaters. The following Monday, March 23, the city announced shelter-in-place orders, effectively closing all non-essential businesses in Waco. Other neighboring cities quickly followed suit.
Around McLennan County, several communities received April rebates representing significant dives from April a year earlier.
McGregor, Robinson, Bellmead and Woodway all suffered double-digit declines in their rebate checks year-over-year, while Beverly Hills experienced a 9.75% reduction, according to totals from the comptroller’s office.
Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview and West all enjoyed increases, with Lacy Lakeview’s rebate an eye-popping 57% more than 2019.
Waco housing market
Meanwhile, Waco’s housing market continued its surge, as did the state’s, though market experts warn of a potentially changing landscape.
Highlights were plentiful, according to the Waco Multiple Listing Service as prepared by Ashton Gustafson’s AG Real Estate & Associates.
A total of 291 existing homes were sold in Greater Waco during March, up from 282 in March a year earlier. The average list price was $237,871, a 14.8% increase, and the average sales price was $231,871, up 14.4%.
Homes that sold stayed on the market an average 71 days, down three days from the 74 in March last year. Homes on average sold for 98.1% of list price, and the total dollar volume sold was $67.4 million, an 18.1% increase.
“Most transactions that closed in March were already pending/under contract prior to the month of March beginning,” said Gustafson, in an email response to questions. “While listing inventory looks a little slow thus far for April, I foresee numerous properties hitting the market in May and many buyers returning or entering into the market once we have COVID behind us.
“We have already started consulting calls with our buyers and our sellers with regards to this,” Gustafson added. “This is the time of the year when we tend to see activity to start to rise, and COVID is the only thing to blame if April proves to be sluggish. As I said, I was involved in a transaction over the weekend and it had four offers on it. From where I sit, once ‘shelter-in-place’ is lifted, Realtors are going to be very busy.”
Paula Guthrie, a residential specialist with Coldwell Banker Apex Real Estate in Waco, said by phone she is not surprised by March’s robust sales figures.
“We started out the year really busy,” said Guthrie. “Our team, our office continues listing properties, showing properties, negotiating, doing it all. There are things that require a visit to the home, but a lot of business is happening online. We have access to digital documents, digital forms.”
Guthrie said she’s working both from home and the office.
The Texas A&M Real Estate Center, which tracks trends statewide, reported last week that home sales increased 2.3% in February, “during healthy economic conditions and low interest rates.” But that could change, the report warned, saying “the coronavirus outbreak is the greatest threat to the Texas housing market via disruptions to building material supply-chains, the negative income shock, and wariness of visiting and showing homes for sale.
“These effects may show up in the March data but will likely have a significant impact during the second quarter of the year,” the report added.
