Black Waco and McLennan County leaders criticized the federal and state government during a virtual town hall Thursday night for their haphazard responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way the disease disproportionately kills people of color.
Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for creating a “dangerous and deadly situation” in his haste to reopen businesses, while McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller also lamented the lackluster response to COVID-19 from national and state leaders.
“Officials at the national level have no interest in providing Americans with life-saving information about this disease,” Henry said. “Even people who head national organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are not willing to do their duty, which is to provide scientifically based information to citizens about how to protect themselves from the coronavirus. In following the federal government in its neglect of its citizens and reopening, the Texas governor has created a dangerous and deadly situation across the state.”
Abbott has recently told reporters he regrets some of his reopening measures, and he has reversed course on some.
The virtual town hall held by the city of Waco, McLennan County, Waco Family Health Center and the Waco NAACP chapter focused on concerns about the impact COVID-19 is having on Black people. People submitted questions for the panelists during the town hall conducted on Zoom.
Of the 15 people who have died from COVID-19 complications in the county, five have been Black people. The most recent death reported Thursday was a 41-year-old Black woman, who is the youngest person in McLennan County to die from the coronavirus yet.
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield said her birthday is next week and that she is near the age of the woman who died Thursday, a fact that came over her like a splash of cold water.
“It’s not OK,” Barefield said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re expressing the severity of this.”
Seven of the 15 McLennan County residents who have died from COVID-19 complications were Latino, and three were white. Their ages range from 41 to 89, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
“That means that 80% of the people who are dying of COVID-19 are people of color,” Henry said. “It is our community, our people, Black and brown people, who are getting sick and who are dying because no one is coming to save us. We must save ourselves.”
The national NAACP released a statement July 2 in response to the recent spike in people testing positive for and dying as a result of COVID-19, denouncing the Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding to testing sites across the country as hospital admissions hit record highs in seven states, including Texas, as “social malpractice.”
“As numerous states pause reopening efforts and re-enact more stringent policies and practices for social engagement, we urge all federal, state and local government leaders to take necessary precautions toward an effective and responsible resuming of activities and to ensure that the lives of our people are weighed more prominently than economic profits,” NAACP officials said the statement.
Chilsolm-Miller, the only woman and only Black person on the commissioners court, echoed Henry and the NAACP, saying the federal and state government “appears to be tone deaf in addressing this disease” and how it “pertains to the plight of minorities living and surviving this pandemic.”
Dr. Iliana Neumann with the Family Health Center said in her 20 years in medicine, she has never seen such a “lack of leadership from top organizations that I usually count on to give us clear guidance.”
Just under 20% of Black people are able to work from home because many are essential workers and have been required to return to work, Chisolm-Miller said. The majority of these are lower-paying positions that do not allow people to create savings, so they must work to continue to pay their bills, even during a pandemic.
“As we were returning to work, we were placed in a position to be exposed, more so than others, to the chance of contracting the coronavirus,” she said. “We know that there are structural and systemic issues that we have had to overcome. We need to make sure we understand there are environmental factors, as well.”
Chilsolm-Miller said sometimes the places Black people live are surrounded by environmental hazards, such as unclean water and polluted air, which explains why more Black men develop lung cancer than white men. Black people also are more likely to have respiratory illnesses at greater rates than other demographic groups, she said.
“If there is a takeaway from this, it is we need to understand the stressor that racism does to the African American body,” she said.
Neumann, who is Latina, agreed that Black and Latino people should not blame themselves for the way COVID-19 ravages unhealthy bodies, because they are more likely to have the underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the coronavirus due to structural inequity and racism. Black and Latino people are more likely to live in areas without grocery stores and to lack access to affordable health care.
“I do want people to feel empowered, even though there are so many things that are going against them,” she said. “Our communities have always shown resilience and strength.”
Recent Baylor University graduate and first-year medical student Veronica Prince discussed why more young people are testing positive for COVID-19. She said at first the message was to get tested and isolate yourself if you had symptoms, but then more information came out about younger people carrying the virus without symptoms. Many people in her age group, 20s and younger, decided to throw “corona parties” and enjoy this “extended summer.”
“I believe for us, it’s beginning to be real,” she said. “Sadly it took us taking over the incoming case volume for it to register.”
Prince said Black people are at a higher risk not because they are going to bars but because they frequently live in crowded housing facilities or must take crowded public transit to work as essential workers. She feels a sense of relief that this pandemic is forcing people to open their eyes and see the systemic racism that has been in place for centuries.
Neumann agreed, advising people with sick family members not to come into contact with them but to leave groceries and other supplies on the doorstep. If they share living quarters, the sick family member should stay in a room alone as much as possible. If they share a bathroom, it should be disinfected after the sick person uses it.
“A lot of our families, both in the brown and Black communities, live in extended families with other people who may not have resources to have their own bedroom and their own bathroom,” she said. “You can still self-isolate as much as you can by continuing to wear your face masks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.