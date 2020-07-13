McLennan County Master Gardeners will host a virtual Lunch with the Masters session at noon Thursday.
Jan Serface and Polly Woodward will speak on the topic of herbs.
To register in advance for the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6wxxudf.
GOP women
The McLennan County Republican Women group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $25.
The speaker will be Nick Adams, a conservative political commentator, founder of Foundation for Freedom and author of “Trump and Churchill, Defenders of Western Civilization.”
For more information, call 717-5926.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911.
Burgers and Beer
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. July 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds will go to West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 Bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
Historic homes
Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard, 814 S. Fourth St.
Cost is $5 each, and the new hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
McCulloch House will remain closed until further notice.
Guests are asked to wear a face mask and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless the group is a family group.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
