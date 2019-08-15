The Waco Fire Department, Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office will host the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive with Carter BloodCare from Friday through Aug. 31.
Community members are invited to participate by donating blood on behalf of their favorite “badge.” The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has won the past three events.
Donation times and locations are:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Ascension Providence, 6901 Medical Parkway. Call 751-4805.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Firehouse Subs, 4215 Franklin Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 732-3715.
- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Joel Allison Auditorium at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. Call 202-4805.
- 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 28-30 at Waco Fire Station No. 11, 7600 Imperial Drive, on a Carter BloodCare bus. Call 640-8440.
Movie night
Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Drive, will have a free family movie night at 8 p.m. Friday featuring the movie “Leap.”
Free hot dogs and snow cones will be available.
Convocation
Baylor University’s Lifelong Learning 2019 Fall Convocation will run from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Baylor history professor T. Michael Parrish will speak about Doris Miller, Pearl Harbor and the birth of the civil rights movement. Parrish’s lecture will kick off the 2019 special fall events calendar. It is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call 710-6440.
TSTC graduation
Texas State Technical College’s Summer 2019 Commencement will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
More than 500 candidates for graduation at TSTC will participate.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will host a Styrofoam Recycling Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Anyone may drop off Styrofoam food service items in a plastic bag, with shaped or molded Styrofoam blocks in a separate bag. No straws, lids or peanuts will be accepted.
Items should be rinsed clean. Items will be accepted until the vehicle is full. Styrofoam will be taken to Waxahachie for recycling.