Local immigration advocates said Thursday the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision blocking the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program would lower the anxiety level for local DACA recipients, but more work was needed to make those protections permanent.
In a ruling written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the majority held that the Trump administration had not followed the correct steps to end DACA, a 2012 executive action by then-President Barack Obama that protects many undocumented residents brought to the United States as children.
The action provides a renewable stay of deportation for those who were 16 or younger when they came to the United States and were 30 or younger in 2012. Those winning DACA status, informally nicknamed "Dreamers" based on the DREAM Act that did not pass through Congress, had to have a clean criminal record and be in school or finished high school at the time of their initial application.
The court ruling Thursday would allow the Department of Homeland Security to submit a different order ending the program, though it likely would face new court challenges and would be unlikely to take effect this year.
"I'm not really sure if there will be any changes coming from this," Waco immigration attorney Susan Nelson said. "Trump has the legal authority to end DACA but didn't do it right. … It's very much a procedural decision (by the court)."
For Waco school teacher Grecia Chavira, a former DACA recipient and graduate of both McLennan Community College and Baylor University, Thursday's ruling eased fears of impending deportation for many, including her husband. She received permanent residency status last year.
"It's a huge win for everyone else I've fought alongside," Chavira said. "I've been a Dreamer and I still consider myself a Dreamer."
DACA does not provide a path to citizenship for those brought to the United States as children and who grew up without status as legal residents. It provides a means to work or go to school by enabling a work permit, Social Security number and a driver's license.
About 650,000 people are DACA recipients, and the court decision provides them a measure of relief from deportation after the president's 2017 call to end the program. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics from last year show 107,020 registered DACA recipients in Texas, second to California's 184,880. Nelson said there is no hard number of DACA recipients living in Waco or McLennan County, but estimated it might be close to 1,000 people.
In a statement released Thursday, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the time is right for legislative action to put DACA recipients on firm legal footing.
“DACA recipients must have a permanent legislative solution. They deserve nothing less," Cornyn wrote. "These young men and women have done nothing wrong.
“They've defended our freedoms in the United States military. Many of these young people are in their 30s now with careers, families, plans, hopes and dreams of their own. So the uncertainty about their status and what will happen to them is no less terrifying for them than it would be for any of us.”
The Republican-led Senate, however, refused to consider the American Dream and Promise Act passed by the House in December, which would have set a path toward citizenship for DACA recipients and other immigrants.
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, who in recent years has called for DACA protections as part of broader reform of immigration policy, could not be reached for comment.
DACA has shaped the last eight years of Chavira's life, not only opening the door to her present work as a teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School, but hanging over the future of her husband, Enoc Hernandez, a current DACA recipient.
The 2009 University High School valedictorian remembers the day — June 12, 2012 — when she heard about DACA. A year later, after finishing a business management degree at Baylor University, she qualified.
"It was like a huge weight off my back. I could now plan for the future," she said. "Once you have the ability to work legally, everything opens up for you."
It opened doors to the career she is in now, school teaching. She was 7 years old when her family came to the United States from Mexico, then overstayed their visa. The daughter of an accountant, she found she could not follow in his career because she had no Social Security number and could not take the CPA certification test.
She had started a business management degree at Baylor University, figuring that going into business for herself was a safer option given her lack of legal documentation. DACA status allowed her to look into teaching. She earned certification after finishing her Baylor degree and has taught in the Waco Independent School District for the past four years.
She said DACA status still comes with strings attached. Recipients have to renew it every two years with a renewal fee of $495, and there is no path to citizenship. Any criminal conviction, too, automatically ends it.
Chavira now has a green card, which gives her legal residency and a path to pursue American citizenship "as soon as I can become eligible," she said.
