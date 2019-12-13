Visionary behind Waco mammoth site returns for its 10th anniversary

When Calvin Smith arrived at Baylor University in 1983, the mammoth bones tucked away at the back of the natural history museum were at best a curiosity, at worst a source of scholarly frustration.
Staffers at the Strecker Museum had been trying to make sense of the bones some local teenagers had brought in, and they had recovered more ancient bones at the discovery site off Steinbeck Bend Drive. But nobody had been able to put together an entire skeleton or make sense of the collection.
In the next decades, solving that mystery, and selling donors and politicians on his vision of an attraction worthy of the National Park System, would become a centerpiece of his life’s work.
Smith will be an honored guest Saturday at the celebration for the 10th anniversary of the public opening of the mammoth site, now known as the Waco Mammoth National Monument.
Raegan King, site manager at the complex, said she is excited to be able to have Smith back to the site that he worked to excavate and preserve for posterity.
“He basically staked his career on this site,” King said. “He loves this site.”
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a petting zoo, family activities, free dig shelter tours and a noon cake-cutting. Smith will be on hand in the morning to talk to visitors, along with Paul Barron, one of the discoverers of the bones, and David Lintz, a former Strecker official who did the first excavations.
It will be Smith’s first time to participate in an official event at the site since it was developed. Smith retired in 2003 from Baylor, where he had headed the museum studies program and the Strecker Museum, which was replaced with the Mayborn Museum partly through his efforts.
Now 78 and working as library director at Trinidad State in Colorado, Smith traveled back to Waco this week for the anniversary celebration.
In a phone interview on the road Friday from around Abilene, Smith said he is proud of how the mammoth site turned out, though he left before it was developed as a public attraction by the Waco Mammoth Foundation and the city of Waco. It was dedicated as a national monument in 2015, a dream Smith had harbored for years.
“It doesn’t matter who did it, as long as it got done,” he said.
Lintz, now director at the Red Men Museum and Library in Waco, credited Smith for seeing the potential in a pile of bones others had given up on. Lintz had gone out to the site after the teenagers brought him the bones in 1978 and had found more bones sticking out of a ravine. Volunteers excavated more bones, but it was slow going, with little funding and a 12-foot overburden of topsoil above the bones.
“We had quit as of early 1982,” Lintz said. “I was looking for one complete mammoth. We had all kinds of parts and pieces in the museum collection, just never a whole one. The scariest thing to me is that this might never have happened, because we had quit. It was just fortuitous that Calvin had enough interest to say, ‘Let’s go look at it again.’”
Smith toured the site and soon resumed the volunteer excavations, borrowing a backhoe from contractor F.M. Young to remove the soil overburden. The Cooper Foundation gave small grants to help Smith to continue the digging and build a berm around the flood-prone dig site.
He suspected they had discovered a Paleoindian mammoth kill site. No such evidence turned up, but as the team unearthed 16 mammoths through the 1980s, a new picture emerged: that of a nursery herd of mammoths that died in a cataclysmic event.
Smith helped organize an international symposium on mammoths in 1987 that brought the site to widespread scholarly attention. Gary Haynes, a renowned anthropologist, helped Smith piece together the narrative of a flood that killed the mammoths in a steep ravine.
Along the way, Smith persuaded landowner Sam Jack McGlasson to donate the 5-acre dig site and scraped together donations from business leaders including Buddy Bostick and Don Moes to buy another 95 acres around it.
By the mid-’90s he was convinced the site should be part of the National Park System. He took Congressman Chet Edwards, D-Waco, to the site around that time and traveled to Washington, D.C., to make his case to the U.S. Department of the Interior. Edwards in 2001 made the first of many legislative attempts to secure national status for the site, which finally came 14 years later through an executive order.
Today the site draws about 100,000 visitors a year from all over the United States and the world.
“I always knew people will drive out of their way to go to anything national,” Smith said. “They want to say they’ve been to all them.”
King, the site director, said Smith’s ambitious vision was part of the the chain of unlikely events that led from an accidental bone discovery to a popular national monument.
“I tell the story that we are the park that shouldn’t exist,” she said.
