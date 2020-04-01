Veterinarians adapt to COVID-19 crisis; nonprofit curtails spay-neuter surgeries

Waco’s shelter-in-place order during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way local veterinarians care for furry family members and have led Waco’s largest provider of low-cost spay-neuter services to suspend most surgeries.

The Animal Birth Control clinic, which normally does 12,000 sterilization procedures a year, has cut back its staffing for public health reasons, director Carrie Kuehl said.

For now, the nonprofit clinic is postponing most procedures, with exceptions including operations for the Waco Animal Shelter. Pharmacy services will continue to function via a drive-thru window.

“Last week we paused our wellness services and at the end of this week we will pause our surgeries for the public,” Kuehl said. “We are getting directives from animal welfare experts that understand the human side of things and we feel like right now the right thing to do is to pause our lifesaving work for the animals and save some human lives.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to suggest pets can spread COVID-19, so human-to-human contact is the concern.

“Because we do see so many animals and their families in need, we have the potential to impact, negatively or positively, a lot of animals and families,” she said. “At our core, we save lives of animals, but right now we have to focus on saving lives of humans.”

Many area veterinarians have shifted to offering “curbside services” to minimize contact with pet owners. Along with businesses such as restaurants, pharmacies and grocery stores, veterinarians are trying to limit human interaction with clients, particularly in limited spaces like exam rooms.

Veterinary technician Casey Haddock carries a pet dog named Tootie into Northside Animal Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Wanda Sullivan, who took her 12-year-old Chihuahua, Tootie, to Northside Animal Hospital, 2801 MacArthur Drive, for a routine appointment Monday, said the new way of operation was unusual, but welcome.

“I think this is pretty good, because I know they have to protect themselves and that’s what they have to do, but they still do a good job for the pets,” Sullivan said. “Next Tuesday, (Tootie) will be 13 years old. She is our baby and we will do everything in the world for her, and the staff up there at Northside are still doing everything they always do for her.”

Veterinarian technician Casey Haddock picked up Tootie from Sullivan’s car Monday morning outside the North Waco clinic. Although animal care by veterinarians is considered an essential business, hospital manager Amanda Martinez said workers are taking steps to keep staff and clients safe.

“When a client gets here, they will call us and we will send out a technician after our receptionist takes any information over the phone so we don’t have to send out paperwork or pens,” Martinez said. “Then a technician will go out, stand away from the car, get any other information they may need, get the pet while wearing a face mask and walk it into the clinic.”

Cars are reflected in the window as a sign ask the public to call the a number for Northside Animal Hospital at 2801 MacArthur Drive.

Doctors will perform exams based on information provided by clients and if the doctor has any questions, staff will reach out to clients through a telephone call. Martinez said staffers are adapting to best serve their clients, because care, especially emergency and preventive care, is always a priority.

“I have never had to do anything this way and I honestly never thought I’d have to deal with something like this in my lifetime,” Martinez said. “Pets are a part of our family and we treat them like family.”

Staff at Animal Hospital of Waco in South Waco have also revised their practices to help stop the spread of the virus. Shannon Owens, hospital manager, said the clinic is also offering curbside services, an online pharmacy for medications, and emergency services based on a pet’s immediate needs.

“We’ve actually had a lot of positive feedback on the steps we are taking, but there have been a few people upset thinking that we are going overboard,” Owens said. “We are doing nothing more or any less than other businesses and limit the exposure not only for our staff, but for our clients as well.”

Veterinarians adapt to COVID-19 crisis; nonprofit curtails spay-neuter surgeries

