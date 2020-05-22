Every year on Memorial Day, veterans by the dozens gather to honor the war dead. While it is a solemn occasion, for many veterans it is also a time of social conviviality. From selling Buddy Poppies to laying wreaths at cemeteries, veterans come from all around to participate in annual Memorial Day events.
But this year ― thanks to the coronavirus pandemic ― just about everything is scrapped, including the annual Memorial Day event at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco.
The absence of a social life during the pandemic is of the utmost concern for area veterans. Because of aging and underlying health conditions, many of those veterans fall into high-risk population groups that COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has targeted the most.
For some veterans, is not the physical toll that concerns them, but rather the social and the economic tolls.
“Stopping the economy concerns me more than my death,” said Ken Stafford, 67, a Waco resident and former Army private who served in West Berlin at a now-defunct Cold War listening station. “If I caught COVID-19 and died, I’ve lived a good 67 years. Our economy is like a bike wheel. It’s spinning upside down so fast it’s out of control.”
Despite multiple health problems, Stafford did not self-isolate. He did wear a mask when his favorite restaurant opened back up May 1, and he would have continued to patronize the restaurant if it had never closed, he said.
“I’m not too concerned with the physical effects,” Stafford said.
Waco resident Alton Leuschner, 79, is concerned about the economy as well, but also about the social affairs of his fellow veterans.
A sailor on the USS Saratoga during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served 25 years and left the military as a master chief petty officer.
Leuschner did not think much about the virus when it first started spreading.
“I assumed it was a flu-like deal that would pass,” he said.
He got kind of sick early on and thought maybe he had contracted the virus and had become immune. He did not take any precautions for at least a couple of weeks. But as he read more about it in the newspaper, he started to take it more seriously, isolating at home with his family and wearing a mask if he went out to the grocery store.
Still, he could not wait to get back to his routine. After an extended time of not going out to eat, he ate out recently with a group of about seven people. No one in the group wore a mask.
Leuschner thinks it is time to open things back up. But more than that, he wants to see social activities for veterans resume.
“Spending time with veterans is a mainstay of other veterans,” he said.
As commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2148 in Waco, Leuschner stays pretty busy. Post members volunteer in a variety of activities, including providing a coffee bar at the Waco VA hospital and offering weekly breakfast and lunch to veterans at the Veterans One Stop center two times a month. Of course, all that is on hold now because of the coronavirus.
Leuschner and fellow Post 2148 veterans Jerry Guinn and Johnny Johnson are all active members, with the latter two men participating in the Waco VA coffee bar, and meals at the One Stop.
“I think it affects them (veterans) a lot,” said Guinn, an Air Force veteran and surgeon who served with the 483rd Security Police Squadron, K-9.
As such, he spent his nights alone in the jungle of Vietnam with his furry friend, protecting the perimeter’s security. Being alone is not that much of a problem for him, although he does have a wife. Still, he enjoys his activities and misses them.
Guinn has specific underlying health issues, but he did not take the threat of the virus as seriously at first. He remembers that he and his wife got deathly sick in late December. He now believes it was the coronavirus, although the first known case in the United States came in mid-January, after a Washington state man returned from travel in China, where the outbreak started about a month earlier. Guinn knew of six people who got sick around the time he and his wife did, with one dying and two hospitalized. He is more cautious today.
“I can’t imagine something like this being that bad,” Guinn said. “I guess I was wrong.”
Johnny Johnson also did not foresee what was coming. Germ warfare crossed his mind.
“If you’re a veteran, you think of that because that’s what you fight most of the time," he said.
Johnson, too, worked with dogs, serving in the Army with 37th Infantry Platoon, Scout Dog. His job was mostly in reconnaissance within a 100-mile radius of Saigon. He is also junior vice commander of the VFW post.
Johnson started paying attention when the virus started spreading away from China.
“I thought, ‘Wow, what’s going on here? How can it spread so fast?'” he said.
Still, he did not take it seriously until the symptoms came out, because his wife has underlying health issues. He is more concerned for her.
And he is more cautious than Stafford, Leuschner and the others. He uses a towel to handle the gas pump and makes sure to wear a mask. He washes his hand frequently, as he tends to scratch his face.
Both Guinn and Johnson, along with Leuschner, are concerned about the economy. Even Johnson, with all his precautions, would like to see things open back up.
“We need to get it (the economy) going,” Johnson said. “We just need to be careful about how we go back to work.”
Guinn said it is important to realize every state is not in the same situation.
"If you take some of those states out ― New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania ― it’s really not bad at all," he said. "Certain areas can’t open, but the rest of the country could open. A little common sense would be nice."
And Guinn, Leuschner and Johnson are eager to see things open back up socially for veterans.
“That does a lot to talk to another veteran,” Johnson said.
“I really do miss the VA and the Veterans Stop,” Guinn said.
A spokesperson for the Veterans One Stop said the weekly breakfast and lunches would not resume until late summer. The center is still accepting clients by appointment only.
